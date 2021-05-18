 
Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Sweep in Skills Competition Wales

Skills Competition Wales

Students from across NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) are celebrating an impressive medal haul at this year’s Skills Competition Wales.

In the first of two virtual awards ceremonies celebrating the class of 2021, a total of 13 students took medals at the series of local competitions that ran between January and April. The competitions were held online or at a host college as things changed week on week as the lockdown continued. The skills on show came from competitors in Forensic Science, Computing and IT, Beauty Therapy, Hairdressing and Accountancy.

Double gold medals came from accountancy students Teri Davies from Bridgend and Kelly Hammett from Briton Ferry, both studying AAT Advanced diploma in accounting.  Accountancy also picked up a further three bronze medals. Computing and IT students took home a silver medal for Ben Chappell in the web design category plus three bronze medals and Beauty Therapy again a silver medal for beautician Rosie Newtown and three bronze medals.

Skills Competition Wales, funded by the Welsh Government, is designed to raise the profile of skills in Wales. Focussing on growth areas and the needs of the economy, the competition helps boost the skillsets of the future workforce. Skills Competition Wales is aligned to WorldSkills, with many competitors going on to compete in WorldSkills UK competitions.

The second virtual awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 27th May where all other skills areas will be celebrated.

​Eddy Jones, Skills Champion for NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“The last year has been a challenge for everyone, but the fact that 13 of our students have won medals speaks volumes about not only the commitment these students show to their trades but also about the quality of the teaching and training that takes place at the College even throughout a pandemic.

We consistently do well at competitions in all disciplines, but to see such a diverse range of skills coming through shows that students in all areas are trained to the very highest standards right across all our College sites. I’m very proud of all tonight’s winners, and I’m excited for the next event and to see how many of these students go on to take part in WorldSkills.”

Nicola Thornton Scott, Assistant Principal for Skills at the College said:

‘’Making sure the next generation has the essential skills and training needed for the workplace is of even greater importance post covid.  This is needed now more than ever, and competitions like this help to raise the aspirations of our young people and develop the skills our economy needs.’’

Here is the full list of winners:

Accountancy NPTC Group Teri Davies Gold
Accountancy NPTC Group Kelly Hammett Gold
Web Design NPTC Group Ben Chappell Silver
Web Design NPTC Group Cameron McDonald Bronze
Inclusive Skills: ICT NPTC Group James Ducay Bronze
IT Network Security NPTC Group Sam Howard Bronze
Accountancy NPTC Group Rachel Morris Bronze
Accountancy NPTC Group Caitlin Thomas Bronze
Accountancy NPTC Group Rebecca Smith Bronze
Beauty Therapist (H&F) NPTC Group Rosie Newton Silver
Beauty Therapist (H&F) NPTC Group Aimee Nurse Bronze
Beauty Therapist (H&F) NPTC Group Ariyarnna Tidbury Bronze
Beauty Therapy Practitioner (Body) NPTC Group Lucy Lewis Bronze

