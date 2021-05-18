 
BSDC partners with Autoclenz to create new valeting centre

BSDC

Automotive students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) can now gain industry standard valeting skills and qualifications with the introduction of a new Valeting Centre in partnership with leading company, Autoclenz.

Based in the College’s Motor Vehicle workshops, the new Autoclenz Valeting Centre will give students the opportunity to learn the latest techniques and processes to become a qualified professional valeter.

This academic year, the first batch of students have been gaining professional valeting skills by undertaking IMI Level 1 Vehicle Valeting qualification. Students will now be able to put their skills into practice by offering a commercial valeting service, available for College staff bookings.

The valeting centre will give students the opportunity to gain work experience with real customers in a genuine automotive workshop environment. Services provided will include a pre-MOT check and an interior and exterior valet. Students will work to set deadlines and quality standards, whilst gaining a thorough understanding of the variety of roles involved in the industry.

The partnership has been introduced to address a shortfall in labour and a demand in the valeting industry for skilled workers. The qualifications will enable students the chance to gain valuable skills and provide the industry with a new generation of valeting professionals.

Martin Ward, Managing Director at Autoclenz said:

“Never has there been a more poignant time to introduce professional valeting to a wider audience and to help teach youngsters the practical skills that can start them on a journey into a career in the automotive industry. We are proud and privileged to be working alongside such a forward thinking college, with the collective aim of helping students gain a meaningful, practical qualification that we know will be of great benefit to them and the industry in the coming years.”

Peter Brochocki, Curriculum Team Leader of Automotive at BSDC said:

“The Valeting Centre in partnership with Autoclenz will give students the opportunity to gain an understanding of the valeting industry and the career opportunities available. Students will gain their skills in a real working environment, giving them the chance to gain valuable work experience while providing a high-quality service and meeting customer expectations.”

