Henley students to benefit from College's new partnership with Wycombe Wanderers Sports & Education Trust

The Henley College (@henleycol) is excited to announce a new partnership with Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) Sports & Education Trust (@WW_SET) for their Elite Football Programme.
The programme offers talented footballers aged 16-19 the opportunity to study and play top level football, alongside a high calibre, full time academic programme of either A levels or BTEC/Vocational subjects.
As well as having the opportunity to learn, develop and improve on the pitch, players follow a Strength and Conditioning programme and receive nutrition and lifestyle advice.
Students can earn USA Soccer Scholarships or progress into non-league football in the UK.
The College welcomes students from Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire, and attracts students from further afield due to its excellent sporting programmes and facilities, as well as the wide range of subjects on offer.
Speaking about the new partnership, Paul Foley, Head of Wycombe Wanderers Sports and Education Trust, said:
“Wycombe Wanderers Sports & Education Trust is delighted to announce our partnership with Henley College who have a fantastic reputation for high quality academic provision. Our new Football & Education programme will allow students to access over 60 different courses – comprising A-levels, BTEC’s and vocational pathways – alongside a professional football curriculum including an extensive games programme against other professional football club & college partnerships, all delivered by our team of highly qualified and experienced coaches.
"We’re confident that in addition to students getting a first-class teaching and coaching experience, they’ll also gain a valuable insight into the football and sports development industries via work experience opportunities, part time coaching opportunities, plus established exit routes into employment within our charity.”
Gareth Ainsworth, Wycombe Wanderers First Team Manager, added:
“It’s great to see that the Wycombe Wanderers Sports & Education Trust has been able to resume their activities after the pandemic, engaging with more and more local people in so many positive ways. I’m delighted to learn of the new coaching partnership with The Henley College and look forward to seeing how it develops.”
The Henley College’s Football Head Coach, Tom Guy said:
"After a year of planning I am delighted to finally be able to announce this amazing partnership with Wycombe Wanderers SET and our other local football club partners such as Henley Town FC and Wallingford FC. With believe that this will be a long term, realistic and successful programme. This is a fantastic opportunity for footballers at The Henley College, with benefits such as representing Wycombe Wanderers SET in the NYFL, FA Youth Cup participation, analysis at the stadium and fixtures on the Adams Park pitch at the end of the season, to name a few! We look forward to welcoming quality players who wish to be part of this fantastic programme to our first trials on Thursday 27th May."
Satwant Deol, Principal and CEO at The Henley College commented:
“I am absolutely thrilled about our new partnership with Wycombe Wanderers SET as this will provide our students with access to so many opportunities, from sport coaching, mentoring, employment routes and much more. Wycombe Wanderers SET have joined our family of partnerships which includes other prestigious sporting organisations such as Ealing Trailfinders, Henley Hawks, Leander Club, Reading Rockets, and Henley Town FC.”
Deputy Principal, Eamonn Egan added:
“I’m really delighted for the College to be partnering with Wycombe Wanderers SET. Wycombe is a special club, not only for their football, but also for the work they do for their community. We are proud to be partnering with Wycombe and look forward to the benefits this will bring to our students in football development, health and well-being, and engagement with the community.”
Prospective students can attend our first talent trials to find out more about the programme on Thursday 27th May, from 5.30-8.30pm at Henley Football Club.