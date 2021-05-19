Zurich UK doubles number of 2021 apprenticeship places

@ZurichInsUK doubles number of apprenticeship places in response to high demand
Insurer commits to nurturing diverse young talent by partnering with the @BYPNetworkApp for all ongoing recruitment
London: 19 May, 2021: In a commitment to nurturing emerging, diverse young talent, Zurich UK has doubled the number apprenticeship places it is making available in 2021 - from 15 in 2020 to 30 in 2021. The initiative is open to applicants of all ages with school leavers and recent graduates being actively encouraged to secure places as they kick-start their careers. Zurich UK is also partnering with the BYP Network, a network founded to actively connect young black professionals with career opportunities.
Zurich UK’s apprenticeship scheme has been running since 2014 and this year will offer posts lasting from 18 months to three years. From claims and underwriting to actuarial and IT & Ops the positions span a significant proportion of the business units within the company. Places are available across the UK including London, Fareham, Glasgow, Birmingham, Swindon and Cardiff. Of the candidates that applied in 2019, 93% have remained with the company and the same is true of 83% of the previous year’s candidates. To gain a greater depth of professional experience, many of the applicants were also actively encouraged to move on within the company to other roles.
Candidates interested in the apprenticeship scheme can practice online before they apply using innovative, gamification-style cognitive tests. The use of gamification application tools is proven to significantly increase applicant satisfaction and completion rates, especially where video interviews are so necessary during lockdown. Applications will open on 17th May and will be open for one month: here.
In a further commitment to young talent, in September 2021, Zurich UK will also be partnering with a UK University to sponsor a three-year degree programme where apprentices will graduate with a BSc (Hons) Digital & Technology Solutions Degree Specializing in one of the below options: Business Management, Software Engineering or Business Analysis.
Michelle Ransome, Lead Talent Acquisition Business Partner at Zurich Insurance said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the BYP Network and as a signatory of the BITC The Race at Work Charter, Zurich has already committed to tackling any barriers to the recruitment and progression of ethnic minority employees.
“We are a UK-wide employer so ensuring we are represented throughout all the regions is of paramount importance. Our communities’ matter to us. Even as we approach a ‘post-pandemic world’ there remains a large shadow cast over the jobs market - competition for apprenticeship places is even more intense. We’ve therefore seen applications for all our graduate and apprenticeship schemes soar as students look to jump the jobs queue and gain valuable experience to set them apart from the pack.
“Completing a successful apprenticeship scheme will help school leavers and recent graduates build their skills, network and employability – which will be even more crucial as the UK economy makes it’s tentative steps towards recovery. Young people are the future of our business and Zurich has recently invested £1M in future-proofing its workforce so it can build a truly adaptable and agile teams, helping our employees future proof their careers.”
Kike Oniwinde, CEO of the BYP Network comment: “We are really pleased to be partnering with Zurich to help attract and nurture Black talent whilst ensuring that Zurich is an employer of choice to the community. This includes an event centred on thought leadership along with tips and tricks to getting in and excelling within Zurich. We have a mentorship programme in the pipeline which will involve a diverse range of employees across functions, backgrounds and seniority mentoring BYP members to help them tap into their potential. We will also be promoting job opportunities to the community and assisting Zurich with content and promotion along with some recruitment activities. The team and I have so far enjoyed this partnership as they are keen to learn, give, engage and be part of the solution to giving equitable opportunities to the Black community.”