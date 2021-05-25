 
Schools encouraged to celebrate the NHS’s birthday on 5th July by holding an NHS Big Tea

Details
@NHSCharities Together, the national charity caring for the #NHS, is inviting schools across the country to join the nation’s biggest tea break and be part of a national outpouring of thanks for all frontline workers while raising money for the incredible people in the NHS who have been there for the nation over the last year.

The event will be on 5th July, the NHS’s birthday, but schools can run their events whenever suits them. Schools can even invite friends and family who work for or who’ve been cared for by the NHS to join in with their celebration.

The charity has produced a fundraising kit to help the public, including schools, to put on a Big Tea with their students and parents.

To help inspire school events, the charity is sharing a host of ideas to make their events colourful and fun. You could brew a game of bingo or draw each other’s pour-traits. Or, for a game that’s as easy as A, B, Tea, see how many teabags you can all throw into an empty mug in 30 seconds.

Or, schools and parents could host a themed party, such as traditional afternoon tea with sandwiches and scones, a teddy bear’s picnic, story time with a tea-themed book such as The Tiger Who Came to Tea or Alice in Wonderland, or learning about the history of the NHS.

Speaking about the Big Tea, Ellie Orton, CEO of NHS Charities Together, said:

“Teachers and children have had to deal with so much since the pandemic started that it would be lovely to give them an opportunity to get together, have some fun and give thanks to those who have done so much to get us through a year like no other.”

Morrisons is supporting the NHS Big Tea this year and will be urging its customers and staff to take part.

Funds raised will increase the practical and emotional support available to NHS staff, patients and volunteers as they continue to battle the Covid crisis and start the long road to recovery.   

NHS Charities Together has so far allocated £125 million in a range of projects supporting staff, patients and volunteers. These include counselling services for NHS staff, helplines and intensive psychological support for post-traumatic stress disorder, through its 240 NHS member charities covering the entire UK.

The evidence shows these projects are already making a huge difference for frontline staff, with over three in ten NHS staff surveyed saying they most value the counselling support and support with practical needs that have been provided by NHS charities.

Sign up for an NHS Big Tea event and receive the fundraising kit.

