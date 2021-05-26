 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Racism in educational settings: time for less talk and more real action

Details
Hits: 164
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Feedback from @LearningHiveUK forum sessions show racial biases and segregation between communities are still prevalent in educational settings 

Efforts to address racism in school settings have been discussed at length by governments, local authorities and school leaders, but feedback from parents and those working in local communities suggests severe issues still exist. This is according to after-school childcare provider Learning Hive, who believes that more still needs to be done to tackle endemic racism in educational environments.

As part of its partnership with children’s charity Barnardo’s, Learning Hive took part in a recent forum involving individuals and professionals from communities across the UK, to discuss racism in schools. The problems listed had many diverse facets, including differing treatment of children based on their ethnic background, tribalistic attitudes and mistrust between different BAME communities, and a normalisation of discrimination in the minds of many BAME children.

Nayeer Afzal, Programme Director at Learning Hive, said: “Some progress has been made in tackling racism in education and society in general over the last decade, but we’ve also had some eye-opening discussions recently that show that many deep-rooted problems still exist, and that more meaningful action is needed to address these issues in the long run.

“Those we have spoken to talk of situations where bias based on ethnic origin still exists within school environments, and where segregation between different ethnic groups in school settings is normalised. This is a huge source of frustration for young people, leading many to internalise discrimination and consider it a part of their lives that they must simply accept.

“Education offers a priceless route out of the cycle of poverty for many, but if racism, segregation and intolerance remain prevalent at such a formative stage of young people’s lives, this cycle will only continue as these children progress into adulthood, which may have a disproportionate effect on their long-term outcomes.”

To better tackle these issues in the long term, Afzal believes that a range of measures should be considered, with a key first step being to recognise the scale of the problem and ensure that any promises to address them do not end up being empty gestures.

She added: “It can be easy to minimise issues like racism in education when you don’t get down to the grassroots level and have real conversations with real people who are living through such experiences. It’s important that governments and those involved in education listen to children and young people and acknowledge that there’s much more work to be done to make the UK as tolerant and as harmonious a nation as it could be. Only then can the wheels be put in motion that will reduce endemic racism over time.

Senior Nurse Practitioner shows undeniable strength, as she cared for patients while completing Apprenticeship
Sector News
Ellie Walker, from Sheerness, had always wanted to be a Childrenâ€™s N
APPRENTICE AT CITY OF WOLVERHAMPTON COLLEGE WINS NATIONAL COMPETITION
Sector News
An electrical installation apprentice studying for his qualifications
How children and young people are kept safe in schools and colleges â€“ and how weâ€™re making them even safer
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/05/25/how-children-and-young-people-

“To make all of this a reality, the government and Department for Education should be constantly looking at ways to evolve the curriculum so that children develop a healthy understanding of cultural diversity from a very early age. This can be achieved through a consistent broadening of the curriculum to encompass not just traditional academic subjects, but a range of other activities designed to enrich children’s minds and encourage them to develop relationships with those outside of their traditional communities.

“Enabling closer dialogue between all stakeholders, not just children, is also vital. For example, better language provision for parents who don’t speak English as a first language will be hugely beneficial in helping build bridges between different communities, simply by aiding communication and encouraging conversation.”

She concluded: “Racism in schools is a uniquely complex issue and there’s no silver bullet that will solve it. However, if the problem is confronted head-on without minimising it, we’ll be on a positive footing to build a better future for our children.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Senior Nurse Practitioner shows undeniable strength, as she cared for patients while completing Apprenticeship
Sector News
Ellie Walker, from Sheerness, had always wanted to be a Children’s N
APPRENTICE AT CITY OF WOLVERHAMPTON COLLEGE WINS NATIONAL COMPETITION
Sector News
An electrical installation apprentice studying for his qualifications
upGrad acquires Impartus to strengthen foothold in UK higher education
Sector News
@upGrad_edu commits £14.5m to the buyout and further investment as Im
Three key things the new skills bill will do for you.
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/05/25/three-key-things-the-new-skill
How children and young people are kept safe in schools and colleges – and how we’re making them even safer
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/05/25/how-children-and-young-people-
Schools encouraged to celebrate the NHS’s birthday on 5th July by holding an NHS Big Tea
Sector News
@NHSCharities Together, the national charity caring for the #NHS, is i
Activate Learning secures funding to build a Care Skills Training Centre at Bracknell and Wokingham College
Sector News
Activate Learning (@Activate_Learn) is pleased to announce that it has
The Student Loans Company has been recognised at the National Centre for Diversity (NCD) FREDIE Awards
Sector News
The Student Loans Company (@SLCComms) has been recognised at the Natio
Award-winning poet teams up with Edtech platform to diversify secondary school curriculum
Sector News
Degna Stone has curated a project to celebrate British and Irish autho
Rethinking Teacher Training in Further Education
Sector News
As colleges and training providers face the challenges of responding t
Leicester College staff go ‘back to school’ on major local construction project
Sector News
@LeicesterColl Will work with ENGIE (@ENGIEgroup) on University of Lei
Education Secretary: Letter to Children's Commissioner on online pornography
Sector News
The Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson and Culture Secretary @Oliver

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5720)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page