 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Tackling attempts by kleptocrats to launder reputations must be a priority for universities, report warns

Details
Hits: 87
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Students

Universities must make tackling attempts by kleptocrats to use higher education to launder reputations a greater priority, a new report warns.

The study highlights how higher education and think tanks are prime targets for those with ill-gotten gains wanting to gain positions of power and offset controversies.

In recent years, there has been a major surge of foreign funding to U.S. and U.K. universities, including a near-tripling of philanthropic donations to UK and Irish universities from the decade from 2009-2019 to £1.3 Billion per annum. Major gifts now comprise a growing share of donations, and a relatively small number of wealthy individuals contribute nearly 80 percent of gift-giving to universities. Paying for a world class affiliation: Reputation Laundering in the University Sector of Open Societies was written by Alexander Cooley from Columbia University, Tena Prelec from the University of Oxford, and John Heathershaw and Tom Mayne from the University of Exeter.

The report draws on primary research as well as publicly available secondary data and a survey of officers in charge of donations at U.K Russell Group and the Top 20 large U.S. universities as ranked by the 2020 edition of US News and World Report. The survey asked the respondents to share their institution’s gift acceptance policies and the ways in which these policies have changed in recent years. Seven out of 17 Russell Group universities responded to the survey.

The analysis shows universities are increasingly aware of the need to keep their reputation beyond reproach and have adopted ethical principles and expanded review procedures.

But determining whether funds have illicit origins often is not straightforward. It can be hard to find the precise sources of laundered money, and people acting in alliance with kleptocrats often claim to be independent from their governments.

The report says the “core problem” is nondisclosure and a “lack of transparency about reporting gifts and absence of institutionalized accountability about the process of scrutinizing them”. Contacts and discussions with donors can be sensitive and competitive, leading to confidential meetings and negotiations between donors (or their representatives) and university administrators.

The decentralized nature of many universities—where those responsible for the administration of donations often work separately from regional experts who understand the county’s political context—can making vetting difficult.

The study found there is little agreement within universities as to what exactly constitutes prohibitive reputational risk and how to mitigate it or recognize red flags.

Creativity Vs Robots: The creative economy will be much more resistant to automation than other jobs
Sector News
#FutureofEmployment - This report, "CREATIVITY VS. ROBOTS THE CREATIVE
Collab Group Principals and CEO's Reflect on COVID-19
Sector News
Collab Group (@collabgrp) is delighted to announce the release of a do
Borders College Earns Designation as a â€˜Great Place to Workâ€™
Sector News
Borders College (@borderscollege) today announced that it is a Great P

In the US, universities are legally required to report data on donations over $250,000 but this responsibility was routinely neglected.

Professor Heathershaw said:

“Our study shows reputation laundering can involve private citizens endowing university programs and institutes to garner legal standing and manage their image.  They do so by making donations, serving as guest speakers at high-profile events, and gaining preferential admission to academic institutions for themselves, their family, and associates”.

“Many of today’s funders are not merely individual, politically exposed persons, but companies and the states with which they are associated, blurring the distinction between reputation laundering, authoritarian influencing, and commercial interests.”

The experts recommend:

  • Universities should conduct due diligence on prospects before beginning negotiations about the terms of a particular gifts. They should also provide a comprehensive and searchable public list of all donations (foreign and domestic) over a specified threshold.
  • Higher education institutions should consider making gift acceptance policies publicly available, and encourage institution-wide ethics training, regular accountability reviews, and the participation of the student body in major endowment decisions.
  • Universities should conduct due diligence on prospects before entering into negotiations concerning the terms of a particular gift. University representatives should ascertain the donor’s identity, their citizenship/residency, whether they are on sanctions or other law enforcement watchlists or a politically exposed person requiring enhanced due diligence. They should also find out the source of funds used to make the proposed donation, the involvement of the donor in current legal proceedings, or any criminal history or allegations linked to the donor.
  • Universities should provide a comprehensive and searchable public list of all donations (foreign and domestic) over a modest threshold (£10,000/$15,000), including the identity of donor, the amount, and major stipulations.
  • The university’s gift acceptance policy, including the ethical guidelines and core principles for all donations, should be publicly available. There should be mandatory annual ethical training for all development officers, even if due diligence is not a formal part of their portfolios.
  • Universities should adopt a formal policy of refusing to consider donations from a donor, foreign or domestic, whose family member or associate is currently in the admissions process.

Those who took part in the study reported low numbers of gifts failing to comply with ethical guidelines, mostly because, they say, the decision not to proceed was taken at a very early stage.

A few universities appear to have adopted a “gold standard” policy of making information about all university gifts and donations publicly searchable via their websites.

Dr Prelec said:

“Universities have serious concerns about reputational risk, but there is little agreement as to what this is, and how to mitigate it or recognize red flags. However, there is now a broad consensus that the status of named rights, honorary degrees, and university affiliations is subject to current events and may be susceptible to rapid change or revocation. This means reputational management is not just a one-time vetting process, but a recurring concern. To show their willingness to deal with this problem, universities must commit to full transparency in publishing information about gifts and partnerships: it has to become not the exception, but the norm”.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Creativity Vs Robots: The creative economy will be much more resistant to automation than other jobs
Sector News
#FutureofEmployment - This report, "CREATIVITY VS. ROBOTS THE CREATIVE
Collab Group Principals and CEO's Reflect on COVID-19
Sector News
Collab Group (@collabgrp) is delighted to announce the release of a do
Borders College Earns Designation as a ‘Great Place to Work’
Sector News
Borders College (@borderscollege) today announced that it is a Great P
Deaf teachers share their skills across the UK
Sector News
Two talented deaf teachers from a city school have been sharing their
Initial teacher training providers have done everything within their gift to offer support and guidance through this difficult time
Sector News
The National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers (@NASBTT) ha
College life is the way forward for Sophie
Sector News
We recently caught up with Childhood Studies student, Sophie, who’s
Shaw Academy Named On GSV EdTech 150
Sector News
Shaw Academy has been named on the GSV #EdTech150, which recognizes th
SCHOOL TASTER DAY AT WEST LONDON COLLEGE WITH THE CHEFS’ FORUM ACADEMY
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum delivered an interactive School Taster Day last wee
Mobile Mini Apprentices Breaking the Mould
Sector News
Eight apprentices pursuing their apprentices at Mobile Mini have achie
University drives up vaccination efficiency by analysing traffic data
Sector News
When the University of Arizona (@UArizona) was chosen as a COVID-19 va
Bright Horizons joins The 5% Club as it continues its apprenticeship scheme commitment
Sector News
Bright Horizons, the nursery and back-up care provider, has joined The
Award for student fighting the loneliness ‘epidemic’ among Bristol’s elderly
Sector News
@BristolUni - Jade Bruce was behind a project that saw more than 100 U

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Collab Group
Collab Group has published a new article: Collab Group Principals and CEO's Reflect on COVID-19 1 hour 7 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College Earns Designation as a ‘Great Place to Work’ 1 hour 31 minutes ago
Penguin PR
Penguin PR has published a new article: Deaf teachers share their skills across the UK 1 hour 58 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5724)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page