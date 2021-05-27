 
Forensics students scoop medals

Two Forensic Science students from Gower College Swansea have taken medals at recent SkillsCompetitionWales events.

Cerys Brooks, who won Silver, and Cara Morgan, who won Bronze, are in the first year of their Level 3 BTEC course.

Competing against nine other students from across Wales, they had to analyse evidence at a virtual crime scene and draw an accurate sketch.

“Some of the other competitors were in the final year of their Level 3 course or even in the first year of a Degree, so Cerys and Cara more than held their own against these older and more experienced students, especially when you consider they had never taken part in a competition of this nature before,” says lecturer Amy Nisbet.

The competition process has been a fantastic experience for both students.

For Cerys in particular, it has been an incredible learning journey. When she first arrived at Gower College Swansea Cerys, who has caring responsibilities at home, had no formal qualifications. She initially joined the College’s unique Bridge project which allowed her to sample a range of vocational courses and soon found a passion and talent for science, enrolling onto the Level 2 BTEC course.

“Although she joined the Bridge programme well into the first term, Cerys promised to catch up on the work she had missed,” says lecturer Caryn Morgan. “She then made exceptional progress, demonstrating real commitment and determination. Whilst she engaged in all aspects of this taster programme, she really found her niche with the forensic science unit.”

“Cerys truly flourished on her Level 2 Applied Science course where she developed her scientific and forensic techniques,” adds lecturer Rob Abraham. “Cerys is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when you discover a passion and give it your all. We are all so thrilled to see how far Cerys has come and we cannot wait to see what she can achieve in the future.”

