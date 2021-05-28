Mentoring programme provides support to local Black A-Level students

A new programme pairing Imperial student mentors with Black A-Level students aims to remove barriers to top-tier universities.

With Insight Education's flagship mentoring programme, Insight2Uni, supports high potential Black-heritage A-Level students with a structured programme of support from relatable Black-heritage mentors.

As part of a new collaboration with Imperial College London, ten Imperial undergraduate students will act as mentors to 20 pupils in year 12 at London state schools. As part of the mentoring, the Imperial students will offer authentic guidance and invaluable insights into applying to and studying at a leading university.

The new collaboration supports the College’s aspiration to double the intake of Black home students by 2025, as part of the Access and Participation Plan.

We spoke to some of the mentors on the programme, fifth year medical student AbekuKoomson and second year medical student Meley Gdey, to find out more.

Why did you sign up to be a mentor on the Insight2Uni programme?

Meley Gdey, second year medical student and mentor on the programme

Abeku: “I signed up to be a mentor on the Insight2Uni programme because when I was applying to university I was in the same position as the mentees. I am from a black ethnic background and I attended a low-performing state school. When I first applied to university I did not have any mentor or anyone to guide me and as a result I got rejected by all of the universities that I applied for.

“The second time I applied I had a mentor, and it made a dramatic difference. She helped me with my personal statement, entrance exam preparation and interview preparation. If it was not for my mentor, I probably would have not received an offer. Because I have experience first-hand how impactful having a mentor can be, I really want to help students the same way I was helped. This type of support when applying to universities is readily available to most students who attend private schools and many underprivileged students are lacking this much needed support.”

Meley: “I signed up to be a mentor on the Insight2Uni programme because it’s an opportunity I wish I had when applying to university. The application process was a long and difficult one and I wanted someone with experience to ask questions to and ease my worries about applying to such a competitive course.”

What do you hope your mentee gets out of the mentoring?

Abeku: “I hope that my mentee can use this scheme to make their university application more attractive and increase the chances of them attending top universities. I would also like them to learn some skills such as organisation and time management.”

Meley: “I hope my mentees can feel more confident in their skills and get a better understanding of university applications, admissions tests, student finance and the student experience.”

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has been accredited to the matrix Sta Sector News The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) Graduation Showc Sector News In support of Stronger North Stonehouse, part of the Home Office Safer

What do you wish you’d known when you were in year 12 that you’d like to share with your mentee?

Abeku: “I wish I knew all the other options that were there for me. When I was in year 12 I had a tunnel vision for Medicine. I think this is because of my background and the school I attended, the only successful career my parents and I knew of were the typical ones – doctor, lawyer or engineer. These were the only options that I thought I had. I had no exposure to other industries like investment banking, consulting, computing, finance, actuary etc.”

Meley: “When I was in Year 12, I wish I had known that having a balance between application and my studies is very important and juggling both can be quite intense - especially with Medicine, as the application process begins much earlier and, in my experience, ended later compared to my peers. I think a lot of students may be in the first generation of their family to go to university and may not have anyone to ask about grey areas.

“Something else that troubled me during applications was that I was from a low-income household, and I couldn’t afford to pay for courses that helped students tailor their applications or study for admissions tests or the fees to even sit the admissions tests. Hopefully, during this programme I can signpost mentees to resources and support regarding finances as well.”

Why do you think role models and mentoring are important?