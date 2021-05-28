 
FIRST EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT FOR GIRLS 11-14 SET TO TAKE PLACE IN LONDON

Sarah Stirk

The UK’s first empowerment development summit for girls aged 11-14 will be held at DLD College, London on June 26th

There’s no doubt that today’s young girls are facing pressures unknown to previous generations. Whether it’s social media, social pressure on how to look and what clothes to wear, to finding friends, deciding on options or discovering who they are and what type of world they want to live in, this stage of life is now full of daunting demands.

This pioneering summit is designed to advise, inform and empower – so attendees have the skills they need to successfully navigate their teen years.

The event is the brainchild of Sarah Stirk, known to many as Sky Sports Anchor, and follows her successful series of Reach Women’s Leadership summits held under the theme ‘Collaborate to Accelerate’ at iconic sporting venues such as St Andrews, Royal Lytham St Annes and the Aegis Bowl in recent years.

The summit for girls will include focus on important issues around Diversity and Inclusion, with attendees encouraged to reach out to their friends and classmates to cascade learnings from the event onwards.

Inspirational woman leaders from across society will run 12 interactive sessions designed to make attendees think about the challenges they face in a new way and constructive way. Speakers include:

  • Stephanie Boyce – President of the Law Society,
  • Alison Oliver – CEO The Youth Sport Trust,
  • Alison Edgar MBE – The Entrepreneur’s Godmother
  • Amanda Ursell – TV Nutritionist
  • Katy Leeson – MD of Social Chain

There will be 100 delegate places for girls in the covid-safe Atrium of DLD College with 20% of places reserved for girls from under-represented communities and kids’ charities. Many more will be able to watch via live stream.

DLD Principal Irfan Latif said:

“With our continued commitment and work in inclusion and diversity at DLD, we are honoured to be welcoming Sarah and hosting the first Reach Next Generation Summit for Girls in the UK."

Reach Founder Sarah Stirk added:

“We’re incredibly proud of our Reach network and the community we’ve built, but it was always our intention to help, inspire and motivate the next generation. This unique summit gives us the perfect opportunity to do just that and some of our successful Reach females are excited about the prospect of giving back! There are enormous pressures on young girls in today’s world, and if they walk away full of positivity and having learnt some lessons, we’ll be delighted.”

The summit is being supported by national accountancy firm Haines Watts. Heike O’Leary, Haines Watts’ Group Head of Marketing, said:

“Creating a more inclusive and diverse workplace is very close to our heart and we strive to offer both a rewarding work experience and also support our colleagues and young apprentices through mindfulness, resilience and wellbeing programmes. We have just been named one of the Top 10 UK Accountancy & Advisory firms to work for and we are absolutely delighted to support, nurture and inspire the next generation.”

