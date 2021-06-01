 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Inspired Education Group completes acquisition of Wey Education plc

Details
Hits: 181
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
school gate

Dynamic combination brings together Inspired’s premium schools and excellent educational track record with Wey’s 16 years of market leadership in online schooling

Inspired Education Group (‘Inspired’) – the leading global group of premium schools educating more than 50,000 students in 70 schools over five continents – has successfully completed its acquisition of Wey Education, the company announced today.

The acquisition of Wey Education, a pioneer of online teaching since 2007, which owns InterHigh, by Inspired represents a significant opportunity for InterHigh’s students to leverage Inspired’s track record of academic excellence and physical presence on 5 continents.

InterHigh students will benefit from access to Inspired teachers, whose educational philosophy and range of teaching initiatives are designed to improve learning outcomes and have resulted in outstanding examination results. One in three Inspired student progresses to Ivy League, Oxbridge and Russell Group universities.

InterHigh Students will be able to spend time in any of Inspired’s premium schools, including in the UK, and will have access to a global community of students across the entire Inspired network. This provides huge opportunities for collaborative learning, discussion, debate and interaction with others.  Students can also take part in global events such as Model United Nations, Student Leadership Conferences and Inspired partnerships with globally-renowned organisations such as Real Madrid football club and Berklee College Of Music.

Inspired’s students will, in turn, benefit from Wey’s 15 years of experience in creating and leading the online schools market in the UK and other geographies.

The combination of InterHigh’s long-standing and highly developed online learning methods with Inspired’s track record of academic outcomes and experienced teachers, will give the combined group the capability to deliver premium education using the best technology solutions for students and teachers. In addition, Inspired’s global footprint and expertise will help to bring Wey’s live teaching to a wider range of time-zones.

Inspired’s recent launch of King’s College Online in the Northern Hemisphere and acquisition of the tutoring platform Ostaz (formerly known as Synkers) combined with the Wey acquisition creates a unique ecosystem of mutually supportive online education offerings with the potential for global scale.

Nadim M Nsouli, founder and CEO of Inspired, said:

“Inspired has grown to become the leading global group of premium schools by acquiring successful schools around the world and building state of the art schools from the ground up. Wey is a pioneer in online schooling. With the acquisition of Wey, Inspired is now the only global premium group capable of offering access to physical schools on five continents, a hybrid physical and online offering as well as a fully online offering.   We welcome the students and teachers of InterHigh to our group.”

American football flags up the dangers of violent crime to students
Sector News
Students participated in a game of American football as part of a seri
Open Study College announces life-changing scholarships and support for those impacted by COVID
Sector News
Distance learning provider Open Study College (@OpenStudyColl) has ann
College student trots to Sweden
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Animal Care student Maisie Wright

Mark O’Donoghue, CEO Inspired Online Schools, said:

“The coming together of Wey and Inspired represents a major step forward for secondary school teaching in the 21st century, through the combination of brilliant teachers, advanced educational methods and cutting-edge technology. It is a truly exciting prospect that will allow Inspired to be at the forefront of online and blended education, representing an incredible offer for all of our existing students and teachers, and a wonderful opportunity for our students of the future.”

Jacqueline Daniell, CEO of Wey Education, said:

“The acquisition of Wey by Inspired will allow Wey to strengthen and broaden its educational offer, and expand further into new global territories. I am looking forward to working with colleagues at Inspired and building together a worldwide education group which will set new standards in excellence, both academic and applied and allow students to fulfil their dreams of success and the potential to compete with the very best in the global careers market.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

American football flags up the dangers of violent crime to students
Sector News
Students participated in a game of American football as part of a seri
Urgent action demanded to boost delivery of new homes
Sector News
Planning system not delivering anywhere near enough permissions to mee
New degree partnership creates more career opportunities for people to work with young children
Sector News
People who are keen to develop careers working with young children wil
New research suggests over 13 million brits were inadequately managed while working remotely
Sector News
Over 4 million UK employees believe their mental health has also been
Durham University Business School Welcomes Priya Guha to the International Advisory Board
Sector News
Durham University Business School (@DUBusSchool) has announced the app
Amazon creates £2.5 million Apprenticeship Fund to help small businesses across England upskill their workforces
Sector News
@Amazon will expand its support to small businesses, together with Ama
The Manchester College wins at the TES FE Awards
Sector News
@TheMcrCollege wins Employer Engagement category in national awardsThe
Open Study College announces life-changing scholarships and support for those impacted by COVID
Sector News
Distance learning provider Open Study College (@OpenStudyColl) has ann
College student trots to Sweden
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Animal Care student Maisie Wright
Riverside Training to help people find work
Sector News
RIVERSIDE Training (@RiversideQuals) is to help unemployed people in G
FIRST EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT FOR GIRLS 11-14 SET TO TAKE PLACE IN LONDON
Sector News
The UK’s first empowerment development summit for girls aged 11-14 w
Exercise Enhances Academic Performance in Students
Sector News
Last year, only 45% of children and young people met NHS guidelines to

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: American football flags up the dangers of violent crime to students 1 hour 13 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Riverside Training to help people find work 4 hours 54 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 5 hours

Free webinar: Preparing to reapply to the Register of...

All apprenticeship providers will need to reapply to the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP) in 2021-22. It’s high stakes. The new...

  • Thursday, 24 June 2021 09:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5730)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page