Inspired Education Group completes acquisition of Wey Education plc

Dynamic combination brings together Inspired’s premium schools and excellent educational track record with Wey’s 16 years of market leadership in online schooling
Inspired Education Group (‘Inspired’) – the leading global group of premium schools educating more than 50,000 students in 70 schools over five continents – has successfully completed its acquisition of Wey Education, the company announced today.
The acquisition of Wey Education, a pioneer of online teaching since 2007, which owns InterHigh, by Inspired represents a significant opportunity for InterHigh’s students to leverage Inspired’s track record of academic excellence and physical presence on 5 continents.
InterHigh students will benefit from access to Inspired teachers, whose educational philosophy and range of teaching initiatives are designed to improve learning outcomes and have resulted in outstanding examination results. One in three Inspired student progresses to Ivy League, Oxbridge and Russell Group universities.
InterHigh Students will be able to spend time in any of Inspired’s premium schools, including in the UK, and will have access to a global community of students across the entire Inspired network. This provides huge opportunities for collaborative learning, discussion, debate and interaction with others. Students can also take part in global events such as Model United Nations, Student Leadership Conferences and Inspired partnerships with globally-renowned organisations such as Real Madrid football club and Berklee College Of Music.
Inspired’s students will, in turn, benefit from Wey’s 15 years of experience in creating and leading the online schools market in the UK and other geographies.
The combination of InterHigh’s long-standing and highly developed online learning methods with Inspired’s track record of academic outcomes and experienced teachers, will give the combined group the capability to deliver premium education using the best technology solutions for students and teachers. In addition, Inspired’s global footprint and expertise will help to bring Wey’s live teaching to a wider range of time-zones.
Inspired’s recent launch of King’s College Online in the Northern Hemisphere and acquisition of the tutoring platform Ostaz (formerly known as Synkers) combined with the Wey acquisition creates a unique ecosystem of mutually supportive online education offerings with the potential for global scale.
Nadim M Nsouli, founder and CEO of Inspired, said:
“Inspired has grown to become the leading global group of premium schools by acquiring successful schools around the world and building state of the art schools from the ground up. Wey is a pioneer in online schooling. With the acquisition of Wey, Inspired is now the only global premium group capable of offering access to physical schools on five continents, a hybrid physical and online offering as well as a fully online offering. We welcome the students and teachers of InterHigh to our group.”
Mark O’Donoghue, CEO Inspired Online Schools, said:
“The coming together of Wey and Inspired represents a major step forward for secondary school teaching in the 21st century, through the combination of brilliant teachers, advanced educational methods and cutting-edge technology. It is a truly exciting prospect that will allow Inspired to be at the forefront of online and blended education, representing an incredible offer for all of our existing students and teachers, and a wonderful opportunity for our students of the future.”
Jacqueline Daniell, CEO of Wey Education, said:
“The acquisition of Wey by Inspired will allow Wey to strengthen and broaden its educational offer, and expand further into new global territories. I am looking forward to working with colleagues at Inspired and building together a worldwide education group which will set new standards in excellence, both academic and applied and allow students to fulfil their dreams of success and the potential to compete with the very best in the global careers market.”