 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Minister for Disabled People visits DFN Project SEARCH site at Bradford Royal Infirmary

Details
Hits: 163
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@JustinTomlinson Minister for Disabled People visits @dfnsearch site at Bradford Royal Infirmary @BTHFT 

The Minister for Disabled People Justin Tomlinson recently visited the DFN Project SEARCH site at Bradford Royal Infirmary and met with some of the programme's current interns and recent graduates. 

After the visit, the Minister for Disabled People Justin Tomlinson said:

 

“It was fantastic to hear about the life-changing impact this project has had on young people’s lives here in Bradford and how it is helping them unlock their full potential.

 

“From speaking to young people with disabilities and health conditions, they want the same opportunities as everyone else. This project gives them just that.”

 

In Bradford, DFN Project SEARCH is a partnership between Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Bradford College and HfT, a national charity supporting people with learning disabilities.

 

Among those to see the benefit of DFN Project SEARCH is Samuel Aldridge, 22, from Thornton. Since being involved in the programme he has been working at Bradford Royal Infirmary for three years and is currently employed as an administrative assistant.

 

Thanks to the support of the programme he has also just achieved a distinction in a level 3 NVQ in Business Administration. Samuel said:

 

“DFN Project SEARCH was incredibly useful because it gave me a really valuable jumping off point. It gave me the chance to try various different roles and positions in my workplace.

 

“It gave me practical experience to know how the environment works and that makes it much easier to know how to perform more effectively in a hospital setting.

 

“I’ve been employed at the hospital for about three years now. Getting the job itself meant a lot, a great chance to stand on my own two feet and feel independent in my own way.”

 

The latest local figures show that 55 young people have completed the Bradford programme since it started in 2013, with 71% moving into paid employment.

  

Claire Cookson, CEO of DFN Project SEARCH said:

 

“We are very proud of the success of our programme at Bradford Royal Infirmary in helping young people with autism and learning disabilities get great jobs which truly transform their lives.

 

“It is very pleasing to have the Minister for Disabled People Justin Tomlinson MP visit the site at Bradford Royal Infirmary, which has made incredible progress since it started in 2013 and this recognition will give it a well-deserved boost.

upGrad aims to close March'22 at USD half a billion Revenue Run Rate
Sector News
upGrad Inc. (@upGrad_edu) stakes claim to being the â€˜most integrated
Former Sparsholt Principal, Tim Jackson honoured with TES Lifetime Achievement Award
Sector News
Former Sparsholt Principal (@Sparsholt_Coll), Tim Jackson has been hon
Fife College to credit rate new Teaching in Colleges Today qualifications
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has been awarded the contract to credit ra

 

“There have been so many inspiring stories during the past eight years that challenge the social hierarchy and show how young people with autism and learning disabilities can make a huge contribution to society.”

 

Professor Mel Pickup, Chief Executive of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said:

 

“Getting a job is difficult at the best of times, but when you have learning difficulties it makes it even harder.

 

“That’s why DFN Project SEARCH is such a game-changer - it bridges the gap between school and employment for these fabulous young people and equips them with real-life skills that can help them get a permanent job after they have graduated from the project.

 

“Here at Bradford Teaching Hospitals we’re very proud to be part of the programme and have seen first-hand the difference it makes to the lives of our interns and their families. The young people’s confidence grows day by day and that inspires both them and everyone they work alongside.”

 

Bryony Dolby, National Programme Coordinator at HfT said:

 

“Our dedicated team of employability coaches work here in Bradford, and across the country, to support people at all stages of their employment journey – from building up a great CV and providing interview advice, to offering hands-on support as people settle into their internships.

 

“During our time supporting people to find and sustain work at Bradford Teaching Hospitals, it’s been truly rewarding to see so many people thrive with the new-found confidence that can come with developing their skills, and gain employment after graduating from the scheme.”

 

Bradley Erby, 20, from Cottingley - Currently employed as an apprentice in I.T.

 

"Being offered a place on DFN Project SEARCH was a great moment, and it has certainly not been a waste. During my placements, I've grown in confidence and gained a wide range of new skills and experiences, which has given me the opportunity of an apprenticeship at the IT service desk."

 

Mohammed Aqeel Maqsood, 23, from Heaton – intern on the programme

 

"It's a good experience. I am learning independence skills. I’m doing my first rotation at Bradford College as a Library Assistant and I am really enjoying it."

 

Haroon Qabeer, 19, from Allerton– intern on the programme

 

"DFN Project SEARCH is an opportunity to get paid employment. My work experience has been in catering at Bradford College and I am enjoying it."

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

upGrad aims to close March'22 at USD half a billion Revenue Run Rate
Sector News
upGrad Inc. (@upGrad_edu) stakes claim to being the ‘most integrated
Former Sparsholt Principal, Tim Jackson honoured with TES Lifetime Achievement Award
Sector News
Former Sparsholt Principal (@Sparsholt_Coll), Tim Jackson has been hon
An expert panel of judges support CLA's 2021 Copyright Essay Prize
Sector News
In its second year, the Copyright Essay Prize from the Copyright Licen
Fife College to credit rate new Teaching in Colleges Today qualifications
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has been awarded the contract to credit ra
London South East Colleges scoops three awards in the Further Education ‘Oscars’
Sector News
London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) has received national recogn
Yidan Prize Foundation Council of Luminaries discuss latest innovations in education
Sector News
@TheYidanPrize Council of Luminaries discuss latest innovations in edu
University of Salford to undertake largest survey of children’s experiences of crime in Britain
Sector News
A new project from the University of Salford (@SalfordUni) is aiming t
American football flags up the dangers of violent crime to students
Sector News
Students participated in a game of American football as part of a seri
Hospitality and tourism sectors witness uplift in applications during May 2021
Sector News
@CVLibrary research: Hospitality and tourism sectors witness well-need
Employers are Wide Open to Security Breaches from Former Staff Members
Sector News
Employers are Wide Open to Security Breaches from Former Staff Members
Inspired Education Group completes acquisition of Wey Education plc
Sector News
Dynamic combination brings together Inspired’s premium schools and e
College student trots to Sweden
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Animal Care student Maisie Wright

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5733)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page