 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Employers are Wide Open to Security Breaches from Former Staff Members

Details
Hits: 216
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Security Breaches

Employers are Wide Open to Security Breaches from Former Staff Members, @DigitalIDltd Research Shows

Plus, tips on how to protect a business from a disgruntled ex-employee

  • A third of employers never change passwords
  • More than half of companies don’t have procedures in place to return ID cards
  • While a quarter of employees take sensitive information when they leave a job

As high-profile ex-employee Dominic Cummings rages a very public war with his former boss, a new study has revealed that employers in the UK are exposing themselves to unnecessary security risks from ex-staff members.

According to the survey by Digital ID, the UK’s leading access control and security provider, just over a third of employers surveyed (mainly SMEs) (34%) admitted to never changing sensitive login and password details. Including for emails, cloud systems, building entry access codes and social media accounts. A further 23% said they only changed them once a year, even if there was a high turnover of staff.

A worrying statistic given that 1 in 5 of the past employees surveyed admitted to having tried to access old accounts to see if they could.

Only 45% of the employers interviewed said they had procedures in place to ensure all equipment, including staff ID badges, were returned when a person left the company.

And a quarter of the employees surveyed admitted to taking sensitive information like contact details, dates, price lists and plans for new products with them when they left a job.

“Our research indicates that lots of companies are leaving themselves wide open to all kinds of security breaches,” said Adam Bennett of Digital ID, the company behind the research.

“The UK has watched on aghast at Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings’ attempts to take down his ex-boss. And celebrated in equal measure when a former HSBC cleaner posted a resignation letter shaming her boss for unfair treatment on social media, only for it to go viral. 

“What these situations illustrate is that for many businesses, especially SMEs with inadequate security systems and HR procedures in place, ex-employees can pose a very real threat. Especially if they leave on bad terms.

“Nobody likes to think that a relationship will turn sour when they start out, but a quick internet search will reveal plenty of cases of rogue employees causing all kinds of havoc. And in the age of social media, crises can very quickly escalate. In many instances, it’s completely avoidable with the introduction of some simple security procedures.”

How to protect a business from an ex-employee

According to Digital ID, cyber security, access control, staff ID and visitor ID cards are the main security processes SMEs should review.

upGrad aims to close March'22 at USD half a billion Revenue Run Rate
Sector News
upGrad Inc. (@upGrad_edu) stakes claim to being the â€˜most integrated
Former Sparsholt Principal, Tim Jackson honoured with TES Lifetime Achievement Award
Sector News
Former Sparsholt Principal (@Sparsholt_Coll), Tim Jackson has been hon
Fife College to credit rate new Teaching in Colleges Today qualifications
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has been awarded the contract to credit ra

Adam Bennett shares some steps that employees can do to protect themselves.

  • Start as you mean to go on – “Protection against an ex-employee actually starts from the moment you hire them. Contracts should be watertight with a confidentiality clause included. It’s wise to get proper legal advice on contracts of employment ahead anything being signed.” 
  • Get password savvy – “It’s really surprising how many companies have never changed their passwords and passcodes. We’d recommend this is done quarterly and at the very earliest convenience after a staff member leaves. It can be a pain, especially if there is a high staff turnover, but it certainly needs to be done more than once a year otherwise companies are leaving themselves open to security breaches.”
  • Shut down access – “When an employee leaves the company, no matter how amicable, access control cards and credentials should be blocked immediately. Sounds like common sense, but again you’d be surprised how many employers don’t take this very simple action. Access cards can be set by a system administrator to work up until the employees’ last day, and this can be done way ahead of them actually leaving. It ensures there will be no issues once the employee has left.”
  • Keep track of tech – “Tag and track staff equipment using systems such as MyTAG, which allows companies to monitor and track assets such as computer equipment and other expensive items. It’s great for protection and lets you know who is accountable for what at all times. So, for example, a disgruntled staff member who has “forgotten” about that really expensive piece of equipment can easily be tracked.”
  • Allow them to air their views – “There is of course a HR side to managing an employee leaving. If somebody has a vendetta, it’s usually because they weren’t given adequate opportunity to air grievances during their employment. An exit interview is a formal way for them to ‘let off steam’ but in a professional setting. Any issues should then be dealt with appropriately. It’s wise for senior staff to also be trained in conflict resolution. Very often when employees leave on bad terms the issue could have been settled in a more positive way earlier in the chain of events.”
  • Keep tabs on your online presence – “Finally, no matter how well managed their exit, some employees simply want revenge and it’s not unusual for that to take place publicly on social media channels or forums. Having in place, proper monitoring to watch out for mentions of your company name will help you to manage your reputation and deal with defamation in a timely manner.”

Digital ID is the UK’s largest ID card company offering a complete service. For 25 years the organisation has helping businesses and their employees stay secure. It provides a range of products and services including plastic ID card printing, ID card printers and lanyards tailored to meet the requirements of its customers.

You may also be interested in these articles:

upGrad aims to close March'22 at USD half a billion Revenue Run Rate
Sector News
upGrad Inc. (@upGrad_edu) stakes claim to being the ‘most integrated
Former Sparsholt Principal, Tim Jackson honoured with TES Lifetime Achievement Award
Sector News
Former Sparsholt Principal (@Sparsholt_Coll), Tim Jackson has been hon
An expert panel of judges support CLA's 2021 Copyright Essay Prize
Sector News
In its second year, the Copyright Essay Prize from the Copyright Licen
Fife College to credit rate new Teaching in Colleges Today qualifications
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has been awarded the contract to credit ra
London South East Colleges scoops three awards in the Further Education ‘Oscars’
Sector News
London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) has received national recogn
Yidan Prize Foundation Council of Luminaries discuss latest innovations in education
Sector News
@TheYidanPrize Council of Luminaries discuss latest innovations in edu
University of Salford to undertake largest survey of children’s experiences of crime in Britain
Sector News
A new project from the University of Salford (@SalfordUni) is aiming t
American football flags up the dangers of violent crime to students
Sector News
Students participated in a game of American football as part of a seri
Minister for Disabled People visits DFN Project SEARCH site at Bradford Royal Infirmary
Sector News
@JustinTomlinson Minister for Disabled People visits @dfnsearch site a
Hospitality and tourism sectors witness uplift in applications during May 2021
Sector News
@CVLibrary research: Hospitality and tourism sectors witness well-need
Inspired Education Group completes acquisition of Wey Education plc
Sector News
Dynamic combination brings together Inspired’s premium schools and e
College student trots to Sweden
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Animal Care student Maisie Wright

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5733)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page