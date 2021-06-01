 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Government launches search for new research agency leadership

Details
Hits: 231
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Science Minister Amanda Solloway

The government has begun its search for a chief executive of the Advanced Research & Invention Agency (ARIA) – the UK’s new, independent science funding body.

Announced in February, ARIA will empower some of the world’s most exceptional scientists and researchers to identify and fund transformational areas of research to turn incredible ideas into new technologies, discoveries, products and services – helping to maintain the UK’s position as a global science superpower.

The chief executive will shape the vision, direction and research priorities for the agency – independent of ministers – while instilling this high-risk, high-reward culture within the organisation from the outset.

Science Minister Amanda Solloway said:

Getting ARIA up and running is one of my main priorities, so I am delighted to see it take another step towards launching with the start of this recruitment round.

We want to recruit a chief executive who will provide the creative, inspiring leadership that the organisation will need – building an exceptional team and embedding the high-risk, high-reward culture to ensure that ARIA thrives.

The Bill currently before Parliament will also purposefully streamline the agency’s operating structure and minimise bureaucratic processes so it can focus all its efforts and resources on transformational research - essential to the agency’s design and ultimate success.

The UK has a long and proud history of inventing that dates back centuries, and the creation of ARIA will continue this tradition, backed by £800 million, to fund the most inspiring inventors to develop technologies at speed that could create profound positive change for the UK and the rest of the world.

The appointment will be an open and fair process, with all applications reviewed by an expert panel comprising the government’s Chief Scientific Advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, BEIS’s Director General for Science, Innovation and Growth, Jo Shanmugalingam, former Director of DARPA, Arati Prabhakar, and Director of Stanford ChEM-H, Carolyn Bertozzi.

The recruitment campaigns for the chief executive starts today, and the recruitment of the chair will follow in the coming months. It is the government’s intention for both roles to be filled by the time the Bill to establish the agency is approved by Parliament.

 

Oxford International Education Group expands career prospects for international students through new partnership with the University of Bradford, a top 25 UK university for graduate prospects.
Sector News
A new partnership that will empower international students to start th
Coleg Cambria tops table at pan-Wales skills competition
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA swept the board at a national skills tournament. The col
Woramon and Omar developing NHS careers thanks to apprenticeships
Sector News
#NHS apprentices Woramon Davies and Omar Bojang are developing new car

You may also be interested in these articles:

Oxford International Education Group expands career prospects for international students through new partnership with the University of Bradford, a top 25 UK university for graduate prospects.
Sector News
A new partnership that will empower international students to start th
Coleg Cambria tops table at pan-Wales skills competition
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA swept the board at a national skills tournament. The col
Woramon and Omar developing NHS careers thanks to apprenticeships
Sector News
#NHS apprentices Woramon Davies and Omar Bojang are developing new car
upGrad aims to close March'22 at USD half a billion Revenue Run Rate
Sector News
upGrad Inc. (@upGrad_edu) stakes claim to being the ‘most integrated
Former Sparsholt Principal, Tim Jackson honoured with TES Lifetime Achievement Award
Sector News
Former Sparsholt Principal (@Sparsholt_Coll), Tim Jackson has been hon
An expert panel of judges support CLA's 2021 Copyright Essay Prize
Sector News
In its second year, the Copyright Essay Prize from the Copyright Licen
Fife College to credit rate new Teaching in Colleges Today qualifications
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has been awarded the contract to credit ra
London South East Colleges scoops three awards in the Further Education ‘Oscars’
Sector News
London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) has received national recogn
Yidan Prize Foundation Council of Luminaries discuss latest innovations in education
Sector News
@TheYidanPrize Council of Luminaries discuss latest innovations in edu
University of Salford to undertake largest survey of children’s experiences of crime in Britain
Sector News
A new project from the University of Salford (@SalfordUni) is aiming t
Hospitality and tourism sectors witness uplift in applications during May 2021
Sector News
@CVLibrary research: Hospitality and tourism sectors witness well-need
Employers are Wide Open to Security Breaches from Former Staff Members
Sector News
Employers are Wide Open to Security Breaches from Former Staff Members

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5734)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page