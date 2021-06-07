 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Covid crisis and recovery have created a job rollercoaster for low-paid workers

Details
Hits: 518
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Corona Mask

Low-paid workers have been worst affected by the pandemic, are now returning to work fastest in the recovery, but still face the dual risks of rising unemployment and high job insecurity later this year and beyond, according to new Resolution Foundation (@resfoundation) research published today (Tuesday).

The Foundation’s 11th annual Low Pay Britain report examines the impact of the crisis on low-paid workers and their prospects during both the reopening of the economy and the UK’s post-pandemic labour market.

The report notes that low-paid workers have been at the heart of the Covid economic crisis. In March, the lowest paid fifth of workers were three times as likely to have suffered a major labour market hit – either losing their job, being furloughed or facing a cut to their hours and pay – as the highest paid fifth of workers (21 vs 7 per cent).

But, having been hit hardest by the downturn, low-paid workers are now moving off furlough in large numbers. Employees in retail, hospitality and leisure – the three biggest low-paying sectors of the economy – account for more than half (55 per cent) the 880,000 fall in furloughed workers during April.

The encouraging outlook for low-paid workers also extends to their pay packets. The proportion of low-paid workers across Britain fell to a 42-year low of 14 per cent last year, down from 21 per cent in 2015.

Further increases in the National Living Wage are set to end low pay by the middle of the decade – with a full-time worker better off by £2,500 a year in 2024 (compared to a scenario which the minimum wage continued on its pre-2016 path).

However, while the outlook for low-paid workers is far better than last year, the Foundation warns that big risks lie ahead in the wake of the crisis.

Unemployment is expected to rise following the end of the furlough scheme in September. And with high concentrations of low-paid workers still on furlough, and history showing that they are worst affected even in normal recessions, the report warns that low-paid workers face the highest risk of losing their jobs later this year.

The report notes that unemployment in low-paying elementary occupations rose faster in the wake of the financial crisis (from 8 per cent in 2008 to 12 per cent in 2012) than in mid- and high-paying occupations.

New Course in Digital Content Creation
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) have introduced a new course t
Innovative Alliance announces the launch of Teaching Assistance Apprenticeships
Sector News
Adult Education and Training provider, Innovative Alliance (@IATrainin
Digital transformation for schools - RM launches first-of-its-kind ed-tech solution
Sector News
Digital Transformation For Schools: RM Launches First-of-its-kind E

Rising unemployment can also bring additional risks to workers’ job security. The proportion of low-paid workers doing insecure work (such as Zero-Hours Contracts or agency work) rose to almost one-in-four in the wake of the financial crisis, and only fell slightly in the subsequent jobs recovery.

Finally, the Foundation says that given the turmoil experienced by low-paid workers during the crisis, and the vital role played by low-paid key workers – from essential retail to social care – the Government should offer a new post-pandemic contract for low-paid workers, including:

  • Ending low pay by the middle of the decade by recommitting to a higher National Living Wage.
  • Boosting job security through new rights to a regular contract and sufficient notice for shift changes.
  • Stamping out abuse such as underpayment of the minimum wage, pension contributions and holiday pay with a properly resourced single enforcement body.

Nye Cominetti, Senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said:

“Low-paid workers have been at the heart of the economic crisis. In the run-up to the reopening of the economy, one-in-five workers had either lost their jobs, been put on furlough, or taken a major pay hit.

“Fortunately, low-paid workers also look set to be at the heart of the recovery by coming off furlough in huge numbers and returning to their previous jobs.

“However, big risks still lie ahead. Low-paid workers are most at risk from the expected rise in unemployment later this year, which also risks causing greater job insecurity.

“The Government can salute the vital contribution of Britain’s low-paid workers by offering them a new post-pandemic settlement – from better pay via a higher National Living Wage to greater security of working hours, and proper enforcement to tackle labour market abuses.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

New Course in Digital Content Creation
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) have introduced a new course t
Innovative Alliance announces the launch of Teaching Assistance Apprenticeships
Sector News
Adult Education and Training provider, Innovative Alliance (@IATrainin
Digital transformation for schools - RM launches first-of-its-kind ed-tech solution
Sector News
Digital Transformation For Schools: RM Launches First-of-its-kind E
ETF launches Mentoring Framework and guides
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has launched a
New research and kitemark for socially responsible skills investment
Sector News
The 5% Club (@5PercentClubUK) is launching a new research and #Kitemar
New micro-volunteering app enables UK schools to utilise professional help in teaching STEM subjects
Sector News
As UK schools express their concerns over the smaller-than-expected Co
Major Covid testing drive ahead of return to schools and colleges next week
Sector News
Major Covid testing drive ahead of return to schools #andColleges next
Fashion Education’s Crucial Role In The Economic Recovery
Sector News
The arts industry has a huge role in the health of the British economy
BAE Systems challenges Scottish apprentices to innovate for carbon net zero drive
Sector News
BAE Systems (@BAESystemsplc) has joined with Fuel Change (@wearefuelch
Skills Bill's extra bureaucracy could hinder recovery support efforts
Sector News
AELP (@AELPUK) National Conference 2021- “Skills reforms will be mor
Training company’s awards to recognise star learners and employers
Sector News
Employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and
Globe Announces new Co-Directors of Education
Sector News
Professor Farah Karim-Cooper and Lucy Cuthbertson Announced as New Co-

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: New Course in Digital Content Creation 1 hour 25 minutes ago
Innovative Alliance
Innovative Alliance has published a new article: Innovative Alliance announces the launch of Teaching Assistance Apprenticeships 1 hour 27 minutes ago
Gill Cronin
Gill Cronin has published a new article: New research and kitemark for socially responsible skills investment 2 hours 33 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5744)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page