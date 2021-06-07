 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Communities key to post Covid agenda

Details
Hits: 245
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
corona

Major new study from CSJ and NatWest Group shows the importance of strengthening community as the UK builds back from the pandemic. Young people want more local support for training and jobs as well as policies to encourage community spirit.  

  • 5000 people across Britain were asked about the strength of community spirit in their neighbourhood and what could be done to strengthen it after Covid, showing significant variations by constituency.
  • The research showed that communities need to offer more for young people to thrive in their local area, with 87% saying they don’t feel they can get support or advice on opportunities or business ideas in their community.
  • The Pillars of Community report recommends creating places where local people can be supported in starting a business; having businesses volunteer within the community to help local groups; introducing tax incentives for people to support local community groups; having more local co-working facilities. 
  • A sense of security is revealed as people’s first priority for their community. The top three issues identified are: living in a low-crime area, feeling comfortable to walk around the neighbourhood, and the absence of anti-social behaviour.

The Centre for Social Justice report, commissioned in partnership with NatWest Group, includes a fully interactive map of the UK which shows regional scores for community strength. 

Young people need more support in their communities 

While those surveyed and interviewed for the report highlighted positive aspects of community spirit during the lockdown period, there are a number of aspects of community that younger generations especially feel need to be improved as we build back from the pandemic.

Nearly three quarters (72%) of people felt loneliness and isolation were a problem in their community – with younger people in particular (20% of 18-24 year olds) saying the problem had gotten worse in recent years. 

Young people also felt there was a lack of support around jobs, work experience, skills and training with 85% of 18-34 year olds feeling they couldn’t get advice on opportunities and business ideas in their local area. 

Young people were also more likely to say that, in recent years, they felt those in their community had lost the sense of feeling welcomed, and they felt less like they could be themselves in their local area—on this issue, there is a 30% gap between the oldest and youngest age category. 

The data found only 30% of respondents feel that people in their area would help them during a difficult time, and close to a fifth feel their community has lost this sentiment in recent years. Among young people (under 35) this rises to more than a quarter.

Regional variations in community strength

A new Community Index maps each local constituency by their overall reported community strength, revealing significant estimated regional inequalities. The areas at the top of the league table are:  Arundel and the South Downs, Louth and Horncastle, East Devon, North Norfolk, and Clacton. Edinburgh North and Leith were also at the top of the list – one of the only cities to perform highly.

Those areas facing the biggest challenge in the research are more urban centres in London and the major cities - including Feltham and Heston, Manchester Central, Birmingham (Ladywood and Hodge Hill), East Ham, Lewisham and Luton South. 

The rankings are based on data examining the perceived strength of local communities, such as whether residents know their neighbours, can walk around the community comfortably, are willing to help other local people in need, have opportunities to join charity projects and recreational clubs, and do not feel lonely or isolated. 

Tapiit Live marks World Oceans Day with launch of new Environmental Awareness course
Sector News
Tapiit Live is launching an Environmental Awareness course to coincide
BrainStation London Announces a Return to In-Person Bootcamps this September
Sector News
Global leader in #digital skills training @BrainStation, to reopen Lon
Edge Hill invites community to take part in a week of entertainment, inspiration and learning
Sector News
#FOI21 - @EdgeHill University is inviting the public to an exciting Fe

Interestingly, more money does not seem to create strong communities: half of the areas that score highest in the Community Index have below-average income levels. Most of the top ten ranking places are rural and semi-rural areas with small towns. Many areas with low average incomes have very strong communities, and many of the highest-earning areas have very weak communities. 

A localist agenda for the next generation 

The CSJ report proposes a wide range of policies that the UK Government could use in its levelling-up agenda for strengthening communities at a very local level. It proposes transforming high streets into ‘hub streets’ to encourage social connectivity. It also emphasises the importance of enabling people to develop stability and rootedness in a local area—through stronger housing tenure, commissioning social work from local charities, and providing ‘family hubs’ — support services for family and social relationships. 

Andy Cook, Chief Executive of the Centre for Social Justice, said:

“Community strength is so important for people to flourish. And the responsibility for building and sustaining community strength belongs to us all. 

“This report shines a light on those areas where communities are strongest and where they need more support. This report provides a roadmap showing the policies that government, business and individuals can adopt to develop strong communities.” 

NatWest Group CEO Alison Rose added:

“Our Purpose is to champion potential - helping people, businesses and families to thrive. As we come out of what has been an unprecedented period of isolation and uncertainty for so many, the role of local communities has never been more important.  This report has highlighted a number of regional inequalities and shows us where local communities, most need support and innovative solutions to shared problems.  As one of the leading retail and commercial banks, we have a presence in local communities across the UK. We understand the challenges they are facing and the barriers that prevent them achieving their potential.  We are using this research to identify what further support we can provide as we build back from the pandemic and ensure that we are creating a fairer and more inclusive economy.” 

The full report is available here
A fully interactive map of the UK showing the regional scores is available here.

You may also be interested in these articles:

South of Scotland to Benefit from new Digital Skills Hub
Sector News
A new hub to promote digital skills has been announced by the South of
Excitement builds as Barking & Dagenham College students near the finals of competition
Sector News
“That’s Pitchin’!” presented by Barking & Dagenham College
Tapiit Live marks World Oceans Day with launch of new Environmental Awareness course
Sector News
Tapiit Live is launching an Environmental Awareness course to coincide
BrainStation London Announces a Return to In-Person Bootcamps this September
Sector News
Global leader in #digital skills training @BrainStation, to reopen Lon
Edge Hill invites community to take part in a week of entertainment, inspiration and learning
Sector News
#FOI21 - @EdgeHill University is inviting the public to an exciting Fe
New Course in Digital Content Creation
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) have introduced a new course t
Innovative Alliance announces the launch of Teaching Assistance Apprenticeships
Sector News
Adult Education and Training provider, Innovative Alliance (@IATrainin
New research partnership to build Ireland’s first campus digital twin
Sector News
Dublin City University (@DCU) & @BentleySystems to create Ireland
Access to Higher Education course unlocks opportunities for Barnsley College tutor
Sector News
A former student at Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) has praised th
Digital transformation for schools - RM launches first-of-its-kind ed-tech solution
Sector News
Digital Transformation For Schools: RM Launches First-of-its-kind E
ETF launches Mentoring Framework and guides
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has launched a
New research and kitemark for socially responsible skills investment
Sector News
The 5% Club (@5PercentClubUK) is launching a new research and #Kitemar

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: Exploring Engineering and Maritime Roles for Women in Europe 1 hour 8 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: South of Scotland to Benefit from new Digital Skills Hub 3 hours 10 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: New Course in Digital Content Creation 4 hours 41 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5747)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page