 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Oxford overtakes Cambridge as top university for the first time in a decade

Details
Hits: 34
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#cug2022 - For the first time in over 10 years, @UniofOxford has overtaken @Cambridge_Uni as the UK’s number-one-rated university in the 2022 Complete University Guide (CUG) league tables. The annually compiled league tables also show that England has yet again claimed 9 out of the top 10 universities. Scotland’s University of St. Andrews is the only non-English university in the top 10, coming in at 4th place.

Every year for the last quarter of a century, the team behind the Complete University Guide (CUG) has released a set of university and subject league tables aimed at guiding prospective students in their higher education decision making. This year’s tables indicate similar levels of performance to last year’s from most universities, but with a few surprising shifts.

Minor year-on-year shifts for top ten universities

In the main 2022 league table, which ranks 130 universities throughout the UK, the top 10 universities saw minor year-on-year shifts. Notably, Warwick re-entered the top 10 into 10th position after two years in 11th place and Lancaster dropped from 8th to 11th.

Significant upward shifts in the top 50 include Essex climbing 16 places into 25th position, Harper Adams climbing 13 places into 28th position and Ulster climbing 16 places into 44th position. Glasgow has moved up three places into 16th position with their highest ranking in 5 years. Wales has also seen improvements with 6 of the 8 Welsh universities represented seeing increases.

Simon Emmett, CEO of IDP Connect, owners of the Guide said:

“Congratulations to the University of Oxford for taking the lead in this year’s rankings after a decade. It is a testament to the close competition and high standards among the UK’s top universities.

“Many of this year’s students are expecting higher grades from teacher-led assessments and therefore have higher ambitions for their higher education choices. More prospective students are keeping their options open and leaving their university decision-making to much later compared to other years.

“The 2022 CUG league tables will serve as a valuable guide to even more actively researching students this year. My hope is that these rankings will help them make the right decisions as they consider their higher education options.”

CUG main league table 2022 (top 10)

Subject league tables

Of all the subject league tables, Law, Medicine and Computer Science were the most popular with students over the last year, correlating with the increase in demand for these subjects across IDP’s student-facing websites.

THE CHEFSâ€™ FORUM & RATIONAL TO STAGE GROUND-BREAKING VIRTUAL EDUCATION CATERING SEMINAR
Sector News
The Chefsâ€™â€‹ Forum has teamed-up with Rational to stage an Educatio
How the Logistics Sector Can Swerve the Oncoming Skills Crisis
Sector News
Many sectors have a constant churn of staff and require an influx of t
Practitioner Research Programme benefits participants, their institutions and the wider FE and Training sector
Sector News
An evaluation of the Education and Training Foundationâ€™s (@E_T_Found

The 2022 rankings for Law are notably turbulent with significant movement in the top 10. The London School of Economics climbed 5 places into 4th position, while Aberdeen dropped 4 places into 10th position. Bristol also climbed 10 places into 9th position.

Scotland maintains its strong foothold in the 2022 Medicine rankings with Glasgow, Dundee, Edinburgh and Aberdeen all featuring in the top 10. In the Computer Science league table, Oxford replaces Cambridge in the top spot and University College London climbs an impressive 14 places into 6th position.

The team behind thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk has compiled university league tables for more than 25 years. Since 2007, these have been freely available online. The Guide is an autonomous division of IDP Connect, the international educational listing company, from which, by mutual agreement, it retains its complete editorial independence. In January 2017, IDP Connect (formerly Hotcourses Group) was acquired by IDP Education. Thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk attracts over 10 million visitors each year.

The main league table is based on 10 measures: Entry Standards, Student Satisfaction, Research Quality, Research Intensity, Graduate Prospects – outcomes, Graduate Prospects – on track, Student-Staff Ratio, Spending on Academic Services, Spending on Student Facilities, and Completion. It includes 130 institutions.

New for the 2022 release is the addition of Graduate Prospects – on track, a measure focused on whether recent graduates agree that their current activity fits with their future plans.

Also new for the 2022 release is the removal of Good Honours. CUG’s long-standing concerns about the reliability of the Good Honours measure were compounded by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic leading to the conclusion that the measure was no longer sufficiently reliable to be included in the league tables.

The Arts, Drama & Music League Table, published since 2016, lists 14 specialist institutions offering too small a subject range to appear in the main table.

The subject tables are based on 6 measures (Entry Standards, Student Satisfaction, Research Quality, Research Intensity, Graduate Prospects – outcomes and Graduate Prospects – on track) and include 145 universities, university colleges and specialist higher education institutions. Four new subject league tables have been added this year: Childhood & Youth Studies, Health Studies, Manufacturing & Production Engineering and Paramedic Science. Eleven subject tables have been renamed this year with slight definition changes.

All university league tables on thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk can be filtered by region and mission group (Cathedrals Group, GuildHE, MillionPlus Group, Russell Group, University Alliance, as well as unaffiliated universities). Tables from the current and previous years can be downloaded. All tables can also be sorted by any of the measures that comprise them.

You may also be interested in these articles:

THE CHEFS’ FORUM & RATIONAL TO STAGE GROUND-BREAKING VIRTUAL EDUCATION CATERING SEMINAR
Sector News
The Chefs’​ Forum has teamed-up with Rational to stage an Educatio
How the Logistics Sector Can Swerve the Oncoming Skills Crisis
Sector News
Many sectors have a constant churn of staff and require an influx of t
Practitioner Research Programme benefits participants, their institutions and the wider FE and Training sector
Sector News
An evaluation of the Education and Training Foundation’s (@E_T_Found
Outdoor adventurers will make lifelong memories at Inspiring Learning’s new centre at Green Park
Sector News
A NEW site has been added to the Inspiring Learning portfolio of activ
The PTI partner with inspirational subject leaders to deliver summer lecture series for teachers
Sector News
The PTI (@PTIEducation) has announced a series of online professional
East Sussex College to host degree open events this June
Sector News
East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG) will be hosting its first open event
Carers Week 2021 – Mental health care facility employee suffers emotional loss but continued to work throughout the pandemic to care for those most vulnerable
Sector News
Jennifer Blatherwick from Melton Mowbray knew that the care industry w
ING partners with ELBA to launch new social mobility and digital skills programme, ELBA EDGE
Sector News
ING (@ING_news) is partnering with the East London Business Alliance (
Banbury and Bicester College Performing arts students tread the boards in Oxford
Sector News
Performing arts students from Banbury and Bicester College (@BB_Colleg
Barnsley College students take on the British Army
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Public Services and Travel and Tou
The Reskilling Revolution in the Artificial Intelligence Era: The Case for Digital Upskilling
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is hosting an online internati
Cardiff and Vale College’s Support for learners crowned the best in the UK at the Tes FE Awards
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has been awarded the top prize at the

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

The Chefs Forum
The Chefs Forum has published a new article: THE CHEFS’ FORUM & RATIONAL TO STAGE GROUND-BREAKING VIRTUAL EDUCATION CATERING SEMINAR 54 minutes ago
James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: How the Logistics Sector Can Swerve the Oncoming Skills Crisis 55 minutes ago
The Chefs Forum
The Chefs Forum added a new event 1 hour

THE CHEFS’ FORUM & RATIONAL TO STAGE GROUND-BREAKING...

The Chefs’​ Forum has teamed-up with Rational to stage an Education Catering Seminar on the 23rd June, from 2-4pm. This free-to-attend event is open...

  • Wednesday, 23 June 2021 02:00 PM
  • Virtual

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5755)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page