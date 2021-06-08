 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

THE CHEFS’ FORUM & RATIONAL TO STAGE GROUND-BREAKING VIRTUAL EDUCATION CATERING SEMINAR

Details
Hits: 103
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Chefs’​ Forum has teamed-up with Rational to stage an Education Catering Seminar on the 23rd June, from 2-4pm.  This free-to-attend event is open to all school catering managers, chefs, kitchen planners and designers- and will serve to address the challenges and opportunities facing this vitally important sector of the catering industry.

Hosted by The Chefs Forum’s Director of Education, Neil Rippington, this ground-breaking event will explore current topics affecting all elements of the Education Catering Sector:

  • Natasha’s Law and allergens – Are you ready?
  • Technology
  • Waste reduction and sustainability
  • Tomorrow’s kitchens
  • The next generation of school chefs

Adam Knights, Marketing Director, Rational UK comments,

“We are looking forward to the education catering seminar and are very grateful to the experts taking part. Working in partnership with The Chefs’ Forum our goal is to provide an ongoing platform for individuals from the education catering sector, who together can make a change for improved education catering standards.”

The Chefs’ Forum Education seminar will look at all issues listed in the points above, alongside others, in a wide-ranging analysis of the sector and the challenges it faces. Education catering needs to adapt and begin to communicate with children and young people in a language they understand. Don’t remove all the fast food, instead, make the fast food healthy. The technology and ingredients are available to make a difference in education catering. The remaining piece of the jigsaw is remembering to identify the customer: the children and young people. They will tell you what they want and how they want it.

It is also time to look in more detail at vending options. By harnessing technology that can produce faster, healthier food, students can access food options at different points rather than ushering everyone down the same line. By addressing such issues, the amount of food waste will naturally start to come down. We have a history of evidence to suggest a ‘one size fits all’ does not work in education catering. There must be a new way of thinking. Everything needed in education catering has already been applied in different commercial locations, from motorway services to complex staff catering operations in large office sites.

As caterers in the education sector, we need to produce food in a healthier, more exciting and appealing way, aligned with food service operations that meet the needs and expectations of our customers.

The panel invited to comment on these topics made up of the following experts:

  • Phil Rees-Jones – Director of Campus Facilities at Cardiff University and TUCO Ltd Chair
  • Jacquie Blake – LACA Vice Chair and Commercial Operations Manager, Nottingham City Council
  • Neil Porter – LACA & Operations Manager BAM Construct UK
  • Brian Turner CBE – Celebrity Chef and Supporter of Chefs Adopt a School
  • Holly Charnock – LACA School Chef of the Year and School Chef Sefton Council
  • Kevin Tombs – RATIONAL UK Limited

Jacquie Blake has worked in the education catering sector for many years.  She is the Vice Chair of LACA, which represents 3,300 organisations providing 3 million lunches in 22,000 schools every day.

How the Logistics Sector Can Swerve the Oncoming Skills Crisis
Sector News
Many sectors have a constant churn of staff and require an influx of t
Practitioner Research Programme benefits participants, their institutions and the wider FE and Training sector
Sector News
An evaluation of the Education and Training Foundationâ€™s (@E_T_Found
The PTI partner with inspirational subject leaders to deliver summer lecture series for teachers
Sector News
The PTI (@PTIEducation) has announced a series of online professional

She said: “I am delighted that this seminar is taking place and that I have been invited to join the panel.  Natasha’s Law is coming into effect this October and we need to help our chefs and cooks prepare. LACA has produced a free risk assessment tool for caterers, which I will be sign-posting delegates to during the event. We need to look at how kitchens in education are designed and the sort of equipment that chefs are expected to cook on.”

In addition, if we can support project planning in the early stages, then we can help our LACA members reduce their carbon footprint and cut waste. My aim is to help make Nottingham become a carbon neutral city by 2028 and we can only achieve this if all elements of the catering sector are in sync.”

DELEGATES CAN This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ON THE 23RD JUNE BETWEEN 2-4PM

You may also be interested in these articles:

How the Logistics Sector Can Swerve the Oncoming Skills Crisis
Sector News
Many sectors have a constant churn of staff and require an influx of t
Practitioner Research Programme benefits participants, their institutions and the wider FE and Training sector
Sector News
An evaluation of the Education and Training Foundation’s (@E_T_Found
Outdoor adventurers will make lifelong memories at Inspiring Learning’s new centre at Green Park
Sector News
A NEW site has been added to the Inspiring Learning portfolio of activ
The PTI partner with inspirational subject leaders to deliver summer lecture series for teachers
Sector News
The PTI (@PTIEducation) has announced a series of online professional
East Sussex College to host degree open events this June
Sector News
East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG) will be hosting its first open event
Carers Week 2021 – Mental health care facility employee suffers emotional loss but continued to work throughout the pandemic to care for those most vulnerable
Sector News
Jennifer Blatherwick from Melton Mowbray knew that the care industry w
Students take on the British Army
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Public Services and Travel and Tou
The Reskilling Revolution in the Artificial Intelligence Era: The Case for Digital Upskilling
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) is hosting an online internati
Cardiff and Vale College’s Support for learners crowned the best in the UK at the Tes FE Awards
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has been awarded the top prize at the
Cardiff and Vale College student Katie wins award for her Outstanding Commitment to the Welsh Language
Sector News
Katie Hill, an A Levels student at Cardiff and Vale College, has won a
Coleg Cambria first in Wales to launch ICT academy with global tech leader
Sector News
A MULTINATIONAL technology leader will launch its first training acade
Students bring Barnsley Libraries to life
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Learning for Living and Work (LfLW

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

The Chefs Forum
The Chefs Forum has published a new article: THE CHEFS’ FORUM & RATIONAL TO STAGE GROUND-BREAKING VIRTUAL EDUCATION CATERING SEMINAR 7 minutes ago
James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: How the Logistics Sector Can Swerve the Oncoming Skills Crisis 9 minutes ago
The Chefs Forum
The Chefs Forum added a new event 49 minutes ago

THE CHEFS’ FORUM & RATIONAL TO STAGE GROUND-BREAKING...

The Chefs’​ Forum has teamed-up with Rational to stage an Education Catering Seminar on the 23rd June, from 2-4pm. This free-to-attend event is open...

  • Wednesday, 23 June 2021 02:00 PM
  • Virtual

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5755)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page