Birmingham military colleges are on the move

Birmingham canal - overlooking Broadstreet
@MPCT_HQ - TWO Birmingham military colleges are to go on manoeuvres – to a new, combined super site at the heart of the city. 
 

The Frankley and Dudley Military Preparation Colleges – among 35 across England and Wales – are to join forces and relocate to Quayside Tower, Broad Street, on 14 June. 

And the move will not only increase occupancy to 150 places but will give learners greatly improved facilities and better public transport links. 

Military Preparation Colleges provide a range of academic, functional and health and fitness courses along with training in physical fitness, public speaking and communication. 

They are unique in that all their instructors are ex-British Armed Forces personnel, who use their military backgrounds to help learners set and reach the targets that will progress them to their chosen careers. 

Occupying the fourth floor of the recently renovated Quayside Tower, the new centre houses up to date, fully equipped classrooms, making the venue ideal for an outstanding learning environment. 

The city centre location also provides access to a wide array of facilities including the International Convention Centre, The New Birmingham Library, National Indoor Arena and The Mailbox. 

In addition, New Street railway station, bus stops and the newly extended Metro line are all within walking distance. 

Dan Shooter, Director of Business Development, said: “The move will be of enormous benefit, not only to our current cohort of learners but to the many more expected to follow in their footsteps. 

“With the growth of our Midlands footprint, this new venue will allow even further expansion, allowing us to accommodate, support and inspire more learners across the city and beyond.” 

Since their formation in 1999, MPCs across England Wales have prepared more than 4000 young people for a military career and helped at least a further 12,000 into other areas of employment and training. 

 

