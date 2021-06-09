 
Burton and South Derbyshire College student gives a contemporary twist to pre-owned vases!

Gintare Brasaite, a Foundation Degree in Contemporary Creative Practice (Fashion and Textiles) student at Burton and South Derbyshire College has been using her creative skills to upcycle old and tired vases.

The sustainability project was briefed as part of the Foundation Degree course and involved creating everything from second hand materials, meaning everything from the vases, paint and brushes had to be reused.

Gintare collated her materials from charity shops and donations, and began gaining inspiration for the finished pieces. After much research, Gintare learnt a technique of mixing paint with baking powder to create the perfect texture and colours.

Gintare commented: “It’s amazing to see how we can transform older looking vases into something modern and new. I would encourage anyone with a passion for creativity to take this course. You learn so many different things, from silk screen printing to laser cutting, and it helps you choose your specialisms.”

Originally from Lithuania, Gintare first came to the College 10 years ago to develop her English speaking skills with an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) course. Eight years later she returned to the College to try an evening Fashion Construction course, and that was where she discovered her love of all things creative.

Gintare plans to return to the College next academic year to continue her creative journey by undertaking the BA Hons in Contemporary Creative Practice (Fashion and Textiles). Her ultimate goal is to set up her own dress making business. She commented: “I would like to get into making wedding and occasional dresses – being Muslim, it’s not easy to find modest occasional dresses so this is the area I would like to specialise in.”

She added: “My biggest inspiration has been my husband who left his comfortable position as a manager to follow his dreams, changing his career direction completely. My advice for others who are thinking about studying is that it’s never too late! I am in my early 30s with two children and it is amazing to be able to show them that no matter how old you are, it is never too late to learn and follow your dreams!”

