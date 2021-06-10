 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Transition to Teach: helping people to take their STEM skills into teaching

Details
Hits: 147
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Teachers Writing

The Department for Education funded Transition to Teach initiative is encouraging more participants to train as teachers in STEM subjects, helping to drive recruitment for subjects such as physics, maths and chemistry.

The programme supports those at risk of redundancy, early retirees and eligible career changers into teaching, with 69% of Transition to Teach participants in 2020 training to teach a STEM subject such as science, maths or computer science, up from 37% in 2019. One of the people making the move into teaching is Dr Anne Cook, 52 from Cumbria who has a PhD in material sciences:

“I worked in ship building, steel making and railways before moving into nuclear. As a woman who has worked in the science sector, I am particularly interested in the gender gap and how women are encouraged, or not, into science. 35 years since doing my A Levels, it’s amazing that this is still as much of an issue now as it was then.

“In largely male dominated environments throughout my working life so far, I have certainly been one of the few women working on the shop floor.  As a teacher, I want to take my experience in the science industry to encourage all pupils, but particularly to remove some of the barriers that girls may feel towards science, sparking their interest in the subject and encouraging it.

“What I hope I can bring to teaching are real life industry examples. Children want to understand how science can be used in their future life and what their career prospects are. By bringing in external speakers from the industry and running after school science clubs, children can start to visualise the prospects that science offers, and enjoy it.

“As an older teacher, I have the benefit of life experience. Being able to read people and develop relationships will help me in the classroom. At this stage in my life, it’s important to make a difference in my career, and that’s what I hope to do as a teacher.”

The NFER Teacher Labour Market in England 2021 report found that postgraduate Initial Teacher Training (ITT) enrolments in 2020 were 20% higher than in 2019, representing 130% of the target for primary teachers and 106% for secondary. This upwards trend has continued in 2021 with applications up to February 2021 26% higher than the equivalent point in 2020.

Multi-million-pound education investments revealed in Rhondda
Sector News
One of South Walesâ€™ largest further education colleges, @ColegyCymoe
Motor Vehicle student returns to Speedway
Sector News
Sam Norris knew from a very early age that he wanted to pursue a caree
Doctorâ€™s Surgery Retrofit Makeover Aims to Improve the Health of the Planet
Sector News
Students from Borders College (@borderscollege) paid a visit to the do

Yet overall ITT recruitment for STEM subjects such as physics, maths and chemistry remained below target. Physics recruitment hit 42% of its target in 2019 vs. 45% in 2020, chemistry was 67% in 2019 vs. 80% in 2020 and maths achieved 65% of its 2019 target vs. 84% in 2020. Computer science exceeded its recruitment target in 2020 at 105% of its target, vs. 75% in 2019.

Cristina Martins Ferreira, 44, from Nottingham, is a former IT programmer with a degree in electronics, telecommunications and computers from her native Portugal. After becoming a mother and moving to the UK, Cristina’s work aspirations changed and she retrained as a secondary computer science teacher, supported by Transition to Teach, starting her NQT year in September 2020:

“Before I moved to England, I worked in programming in a bank. It was a good job and well paid but the stress levels were unbelievable. In truth I was miserable, they wanted not just 100% but 120% or more. The high salary was down to being on call 24/7, ready to solve any problem. After having my second child I’d reached the point where it wasn’t worth it for what I was missing out on. I realised that I didn’t want to go back to IT programming.

“I started looking into other careers and I learnt about Transition to Teach and the concept of transitioning into teaching and I was amazed by it. The fact that I could use my previous experience, and take all of the knowledge from my degree, and it would open a door for me to a new career in teaching. School centred initial teacher training was my route into teaching and Transition to Teach were with me right through my teacher training year to the end of my first year as a newly qualified teacher.

“One of the reasons I wanted to move into teaching was to be a positive role model for young people, encouraging them to consider technology careers. I can use my own experience as a programmer to show the children I teach that they can be anything they want to be. The message I want to share is that computer science is a skill, like maths or English, which you can use in your future career, even if technology isn’t your main sector. The number of jobs in technology is growing every day yet the number of people applying is reducing. It’s a race against time to address the skills gap.

“The transferable skills I have taken into teaching with me include the technical side; programming is a big part of computer science. A classroom isn’t that different to a team and a lot of the techniques that I used to manage people, I can now use in the classroom. You need to be really organised as a teacher and I’ve been able to take my organisational skills learnt as a programmer into teaching with me. The potential risks in banking are huge, after that, nothing really scares me.”

Jamie Curley, 55 from Rochdale has a degree in biology and with a doctorate in engineering. Jamie started his NQT year in September 2020:

“I was sitting at another sales conference at another anonymous hotel watching someone go through another set of sales figures when I thought to myself ‘is this really my life?’ I was involved in the sales and clinical support side of the business, but I got to the point where I didn’t think it was worthwhile anymore, the salary and bonuses were no longer enough. It was time to do something else.

“I was 53 when I discovered Transition to Teach and decided to train as a science teacher, an age when some teachers are starting to move out of the profession. My first two questions to Transition to Teach were: ‘am I too old’ and ‘is it too late to apply to teach this year’ and they said no on both counts. 6 weeks later I was on the PGCE course at Manchester Metropolitan University.

“I’d volunteered with Greater Manchester Army Cadet Force. Transition to Teach showed me how I could transfer the skills I had into teaching. I’ve never looked back. I think self-confidence really helps as a teacher and all of the presentations I had to make in my old job really helped with that side of things. The wider world perspective is also key. If you can make what you’re teaching relevant to your students and relate it to the real world, then you’re more likely to engage them.

I say to people that teaching isn’t a job, it’s a way of life. The lessons are part of it, but only part of it, there’s also the pastoral side. It sounds corny but the best thing about teaching is knowing that I’m making a difference. When it goes wrong in a young person’s life it can take a lifetime to put it right. If you want to create the right society, it starts with education.”

Rebecca Waring is the programme manager for the Transition to Teach project and says they are looking forward to welcoming even more participants from STEM backgrounds in 2021:

“Our STEM participants bring a wealth of workplace experience, educational attainment and transferable skills into teaching. To have a teacher in front of you who has worked in the STEM sector, who can break down barriers that children might feel towards STEM, showcase their technical skills and ability, and make it relatable, is incredibly powerful.

“Applications are now open for September 2021 and we can offer participants support at every stage in their journey, from practical things like finding an ITT provider and identifying funding sources, to providing access to a guidance and development adviser who will offer support until the end of your first year as a newly qualified teacher.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Multi-million-pound education investments revealed in Rhondda
Sector News
One of South Wales’ largest further education colleges, @ColegyCymoe
Motor Vehicle student returns to Speedway
Sector News
Sam Norris knew from a very early age that he wanted to pursue a caree
Doctor’s Surgery Retrofit Makeover Aims to Improve the Health of the Planet
Sector News
Students from Borders College (@borderscollege) paid a visit to the do
Apprentices earn up to £7k more in their twenties than graduates
Sector News
@Hawk_Training - The London School of Economics (@LSEnews) has found t
Government opens over 100 Youth Hubs
Sector News
@DWP - Over 110 new Youth Hubs offer job helpFrom Dundee to Swansea an
University Centre Sparsholt Degree Student, Sofia Forino wins undergraduate first place at the Equine Science Symposium
Sector News
University Centre Sparsholt (@UC_Sparsholt) Degree Student, Sofia Fori
Apprenticeship will train people to install life-saving healthcare equipment
Sector News
A new apprenticeship to train healthcare engineering specialist techni
Why Apprentices should log their 20% off-the-job hours
Sector News
@FEInsights - Why Apprentices should log their 20% off-the-job hours.
Imperial graduate wins Fulbright scholarship to study climate policy
Sector News
Geophysics graduate Chris Carter has won a place at the University of
The Sheffield College ranks in the top 100 inclusive workplaces
Sector News
The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) is ranked among the top 100 inclusiv
Newtown College's talented Joe Jones Releases First Album During Lockdown
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges Performing Arts student Joe Jones from Newtown
New support for teachers to help pupils manage emotions and have their voices heard when parents separate
Sector News
Experts have designed new lesson plans to help pupils manage the emoti

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5760)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page