Government opens over 100 Youth Hubs

Mims Davies MP is Minister for Employment

@DWP - Over 110 new Youth Hubs offer job help

From Dundee to Swansea and in London boroughs, young people across all corners of Great Britain are now benefitting from new specialist employment support and advice from local Youth Hubs. 

From these new Hubs, DWP Work Coaches are helping young jobseekers access local training and job opportunities, as well as a range of services to address wellbeing needs. 

Over 110 Youth Hubs are currently providing this crucial support virtually, and as the country progresses carefully along the roadmap to recovery, virtual Hubs are now opening in physical locations – helping reach even more young jobseekers in the communities where they live. 

The Department will have at least one Youth Hub in every Jobcentre Plus district in the country. 

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: 

“We’re giving young jobseekers everything we’ve got: Youth Hubs, specialist Youth Employability Coaches and tailored employment programmes, as well as thousands of exciting jobs through the Kickstart Scheme. 

“This is still a challenging time for many young people, but our Plan for Jobs is helping the next generation right across the country to boost their skills and get into work as we push to build back better.” 

Youth Hubs share spaces with partners including colleges, charities, training providers and local councils, meaning people are able to access a range of services in one location. 

Youth Hubs – in concert with the Department’s new Jobcentre-based Youth Employability Coaches and the 13-week Youth Employment Programme (YEP) – are helping ensure quality, joined up support is accessible to those that need it. 

Anita McKnight, DWP Youth Work Coach said: 

“This has been an amazing opportunity for me as a Work Coach to work specifically with young people. The change in some of the young people I support has been phenomenal and this has been accomplished through opportunities like Kickstart and working with our Youth Hub. I am proud to be a part of the transformation in a whole new world of work.” 

Elise Mahmood, who secured a Kickstart role with Youth Work Coach Anita’s help, said: 

“Being smack bang in the middle of a pandemic finding a job let alone finding a job that you’d actually enjoy is very difficult! Anita was so helpful in sending cool jobs that I’d enjoy over. I am now working at a sustainable fashion company and despite not being there long, am enjoying it more than any job I’ve ever had. 

“Having the ability to choose from jobs that you genuinely enjoy despite not having too many qualifications is something I am so grateful for! Now I’m getting qualifications and work experience which will definitely help me get to where I want to be in the future.” 

Youth Hubs, Youth Employability Coaches, and the Youth Employment Programme form part of the Government’s multi-billion-pound Plan for Jobs aimed at protecting, supporting and creating jobs for people of all ages across the country. 

To help spearhead efforts to get young people into work, the DWP has hired an additional 13,500 new Work Coaches meaning people of all ages can access bespoke support to fire up their job hunt.

