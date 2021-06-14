Shiny new names, same great university-level courses

Are you thinking about launching your career in the Childcare industry? Maybe you want to further your existing employment within the sector? Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Higher Education’s Childcare and Teacher Training Foundation Degree courses have been given all-new titles to reflect their validation with Leeds Trinity University.
The Supporting Families and Communities Foundation Degree, formerly known as Supporting Children and Families in Social Contexts, is available to study from September 2021 and runs week-day evenings, two days per week. Perfect for those who already work supporting children in social, family or youth services, the course focuses on underpinning the skills and knowledge required in the children and families’ workforce. The topics students will cover in this programme are varied but relevant to issues in the children’s services sector and include inclusivity and diversity, communication and language and leading or developing literacy.
For those working or aspiring to work in an environment which supports the development and learning of children and young people, including those with additional needs, the Supporting Education and Behaviour Additional Needs Foundation Degree is ideal. This course helps students to further understand how to best create and maintain positive conditions for learning.
Studying week-day evenings two days per week, students will be introduced to a variety of modules from working in a multi-agency environment and introductions to Special Educational Needs (SEN) to research-informed practice and developing social and emotional resilience.
Upon successful completion of either Foundation Degree programmes, students will have the ability to progress onto one of the College’s Professional Practice BA (Hons) Top-up programmes if desired. These courses focus on developing subject expertise and are ideal preparation for a range of roles and responsibilities within the integrated, extended or children’s services.
Alice White, a Supporting Families and Communities Foundation Degree student, said:
“I enjoy coming to College as I learn new things and hear others’ opinions. I have met people that I will call friends for life.
“Studying at Barnsley College has given me the opportunity to show my daughters that once you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything.”
Ian Palmer, Pathway Leader for Childcare and Teacher Training at Barnsley College Higher Education, added:
“Barnsley College believes that every adult has the right to life-long education and training, ensuring they have the skills to succeed in the new and future economy. The variation in courses available to study in Childcare and Teacher Training means there really is a course for everyone; whether students wish to achieve a life goal, launch a new career or progress in their existing role.
“The Childcare and Teacher Training tutors at Barnsley College Higher Education are highly knowledgeable and all have experience in the Childcare industry which provides a fantastic learning environment for all our students."
If you want to study a degree but don’t have the right qualifications, Barnsley College’s Access to Higher Education in Childcare course can help. This course is designed to help you develop your knowledge within the Childcare and Teacher Training industry whilst improving your study skills and confidence which can help you get the grades required to study a higher-level course.
Those enrolled onto an Access to Higher Education course may also be entitled to apply for an Advanced Learner Loan or financial support to help them cover the costs of study.