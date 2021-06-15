 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A stronger, greener, fairer Wales for everyone

Details
Hits: 113
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Welsh Flag

The First Minister will today (Tuesday 15 June) set out ambitious plans for a stronger, greener and fairer Wales as he launches the Programme for Government.

The five-year plan shows how the new Welsh Government will deliver on the promises made to voters during the Senedd 2021 election and how it will tackle the big challenges we face in Wales.

Climate change and the environment will be at the heart of the new government – a new “super-Ministry” has been created, bringing together the big policy areas to help Wales reach its legally binding target of reaching Net Zero by 2050.

For the first time, transport, planning, housing and energy are brought together, with the environment, to tackle the climate and nature emergencies, making sure climate change is firmly on the agenda for every public service and private sector business.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“We will build a fairer, greener, stronger and ever more successful Wales that we all want for ourselves and for each other.

“But I am determined that as we move Wales forward, no one will be left behind and no one will be held back.

“People in Wales look after each other, and this programme is built on exactly that principle.

“These plans will help move Wales forward beyond the pandemic which has affected every part of our lives. They focus on the areas where we can make the greatest difference to people and communities.

“We will help our learners catch up and help people into new jobs. We will restore capacity in the NHS and help our industries and businesses prepare for the opportunities that lie ahead of us.

“It is a transparent and achievable plan but recognises the need for radical action and innovative thinking in the face of unprecedented challenge.”

The Programme for Government highlights the cross-cutting commitments and the Welsh Government’s wellbeing objectives including:

 Provide advanced, effective healthcare closer to people’s homes

  • Prioritise investment in mental health
  • Establish a new medical school in North Wales
  • Roll out child and adolescent mental health services in schools across Wales.

 Protect, re-build and develop our services for vulnerable people

  • Pay care workers the real living wage
  • Increase apprenticeships in care and recruit more Welsh speakers
  • Fund childcare for more families where parents are in education and training.

 Build an economy based on the principles of fair work, sustainability and the industries and services of the future

  • Deliver the Young Person’s Guarantee, giving everyone under 25 the offer of work, education, training, or self-employment
  • Create 125,000 all-age apprenticeships
  • Develop a Tidal Lagoon Challenge Fund and support ideas that can make Wales a world centre of emerging tidal technologies
  • Seek a 30% target for working remotely.

 Build a stronger, greener economy as we make maximum progress towards decarbonisation

  • Launch a new 10-year Wales Infrastructure Investment Plan for a zero-carbon economy
  • Upgrade our digital and communications infrastructure
  • Work towards our new target of 45% of journeys by sustainable modes by 2040, setting more stretching goals where possible.

 Embed our response to the climate and nature emergency in everything we do

  • Legislate to abolish the use of more commonly littered, single-use plastics
  • Create a National Forest to extend from North to South Wales
  • Introduce legislation to deal with the legacy of centuries of mining and ensure coal tip safety; strengthening local authority powers to protect the public and the environment
  • Introduce a Clean Air Act, consistent with World Health Organisation guidance. Extend the provision of air quality monitoring.

 Continue our long-term programme of education reform, and ensure educational inequalities narrow and standards rise

  • Fund up to 1,800 additional tutoring staff in schools
  • Continue to meet the rise in demand for Free School Meals and review the eligibility criteria, extending entitlement as far as resources allow
  • Explore reform of the school day and the school year.

 Celebrate diversity and move to eliminate inequality in all of its forms

Student set for plastering apprenticeship after meeting new boss on skills course
Sector News
A STUDENT is set for a career in the construction industry after meeti
Half of school leaders say CPD is
Sector News
New survey of school leaders reveals 97% believe access to good CPD is
Leeds Sixth Form College secures grant for STEM skills project
Sector News
A science teacher at Leeds Sixth Form College (@LeedsSixthForm) has be

  • Explore legislation to address pay gaps based on gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, disability, and other forms of discrimination.
  • Pilot an approach to basic income
  • Ensure public bodies and those receiving public funding address pay disparities
  • Implement targets around gender budgeting
  • Ensure the history and culture of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities are properly represented by investing further in our cultural sector and museum network
  • Make our Welsh public transport system more accessible to disabled people.

 Push towards a million Welsh speakers, and enable our tourism, sports and arts industries to thrive

  • Establish a National Music Service
  • Consult on legislation permitting local authorities to raise a tourism levy
  • Introduce a Cymraeg 2050 Welsh Language Education Bill to strengthen and increase Welsh language school provision
  • Promote equal access to sports and support young and talented athletes and grassroots clubs
  • Develop plans for a Museum of North Wales.

 Make our cities, towns a villages even better places in which to live and work

  • Build 20,000 new-low carbon social homes for rent
  • Improve building safety so people feel safe and secure in their homes
  • Make 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas
  • Ban pavement parking wherever possible.

 Lead Wales in a national civic conversation about our constitutional future, and give our country the strongest possible voice on the world stage

  • Establish an independent, standing commission to consider the constitutional future of Wales
  • Establish a Peace Academy in Wales
  • Seek to reform council tax to ensure a fairer system for all
  • Put in place a £65m international learning exchange programme.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Student set for plastering apprenticeship after meeting new boss on skills course
Sector News
A STUDENT is set for a career in the construction industry after meeti
Half of school leaders say CPD is
Sector News
New survey of school leaders reveals 97% believe access to good CPD is
Leeds Sixth Form College secures grant for STEM skills project
Sector News
A science teacher at Leeds Sixth Form College (@LeedsSixthForm) has be
Healthcare students help develop mental health website for teenagers
Sector News
Healthcare students at Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) are to
Planning Learning Spaces “could fundamentally rethink space utilisation in the classroom”
Sector News
Trumpington Park Primary School, part of Cambridge Primary Education T
School students in across the country help scientists annotate genome
Sector News
Securing the next generation of scientists- UK students decode parasit
Students in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire to be beamed into their future careers using virtual reality
Sector News
In a move set to bring post-school career choices to life following th
84% of Gen Z employees feel ignored by benefits packages
Sector News
9 in 10 young graduates state that employee benefits play a key role i
Bracknell and Wokingham College photography students partner with an animal rights charity
Sector News
Two photography students from Bracknell and Wokingham College have cre
Barnsley College is leading the way in Sport
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is leading the way with supporting talented athletes
Eleven education bodies urge government to rethink plans to remove funding for BTEC qualifications
Sector News
Education bodies say government plans to remove funding for BTEC quali
Partnership will create Super League pathway for aspiring Welsh rugby players
Sector News
A new rugby academy has been launched at a South Wales college to prov

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Student set for plastering apprenticeship after meeting new boss on skills course 13 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 39 minutes ago

New solutions for a green recovery: unlocking the UK’s innovation potential

New solutions for a green recovery: unlocking...

Moving to a greener economy is not just a good idea for the environment, it makes good economic sense too. Green Alliance are working with...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 39 minutes ago

Vacancies bounce back, but delayed lockdown easing may stall progress. @ONS: Jobs market recovering, but more than… https://t.co/NWB6YHHig2
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5770)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page