Barnsley College Students reach national qualifiers

Left to right: Milan Dobrita and Matthew Bottomley

Four Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) students have reached the national qualifiers of the WorldSkills UK (@worldskillsuk) competition, a skills contest where individuals or teams compete against one another to demonstrate their talent in a particular vocational skill.

 Milan Dobrita and Matthew Bottomley, Level 3 Games Design students, are through to the  3D Digital Game Art national qualifiers. The competition has been created to reflect the role of a 3D Digital Artist within the game industry and what standards are expected when developing a game. Students had to produce three-dimensional models and assets using a designer’s brief to employ creative, technical, and specialist skills to deliver assets in a marketable game.

 Ella Morrison and  Darcey Crump, Level 3 Fashion, Theatre and Media Hair and Make-up students, have progressed to the  Commercial Makeup national qualifiers. The competition concentrates on the role and tasks of a Commercial Makeup Artist. Students had to demonstrate creativity and imagination, excellent attention to detail and the ability to work well under pressure, within a dynamic and challenging media environment, working on a specific brief, with challenging time constraints and limited working space.

Discussing their Games Design shortlisting, Milan said:

“I’m very excited about the competition especially since I managed to qualify for the national qualifiers. I love to 3D model and I decided to take this opportunity to sharpen my skills. To reach the national qualifiers I applied a lot of the skills that I have gathered throughout this year with a lot of help from my tutors and online guides.”

Matthew added:

“It feels great and I’m ecstatic about taking part in the next stage of the competition. During the design process I learned to be resilient, this is a result of multiple versions due to poly count or graphical errors. The College has supported me by answering any questions I have such as errors and ways around complicated modelling or texturing.”

Reflecting on their skills developed during the Commercial Makeup competition, Ella said:

“I feel proud for reaching the national qualifiers. The skills I have developed during the process are sticking to the brief and being more creative because I have had to work a little bit harder on creating an idea that will be unique and to a good standard. My tutor has been very supportive with back-and-forth communication which has made it a lot easier.”

Darcey Crump added:

“I feel like it’s a very big opportunity and I’m so excited of the possible opportunities that could come from this competition! The skills I feel I have developed during this process so far, is time management, working to briefs, and I personally feel my confidence has been developed.”

Barnsley College transforms the lives of students, staff and communities. It offers a range of full and part-time courses, university-level courses and Higher Apprenticeships to support students to transform their life by gaining new skills and qualifications.

A group of women smilingDescription automatically generated with low confidence

Left to right: Ella Morrison and Darcey Crump

