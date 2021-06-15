 
'Covid put the brakes on my career but I am finally excelling on a different track'

Details
Qube Learning

Daniel Allen, from Wakefield, was embracing a career in the auto industry as an Apprentice when suddenly he was made redundant. As Covid swept the globe many individuals saw their lives hugely impacted and Daniel’s life like many others did not go untouched by the disaster.

Now twenty years old, Daniel is thankful for a new opportunity which has allowed him to continue working with cars at Heckmondwike MOT Centre, on Queens Street WF16 0HF, whilst completing a Traineeship programme under the mentorship of Qube Learning, a leading national Recruitment and Training Solutions Provider.

Wanting to gain invaluable experience as a Trainee, Daniel saw an advert for a Traineeship on the government website which spiked his interest but unfortunately it was too far for him to travel and so his Tutor found him a vacancy closer to home. Excited to begin his journey at Heckmondwike MOT Centre Daniel was asked to manoeuvre a car on his first day but unfortunately reversed it into a wall, he says ‘luckily I have since redeemed myself since then!’

Daniel is very keen to start in full time employment soon but sees the value in gaining in depth experience as a Trainee to understand how the industry works, what the business expects from him and what he wants in an employer. Working in MOT’S, Vehicle servicing, tyre fitting, diagnostics, and laser tracking there are five new ramps on site with the latest equipment Daniel is busy engrossing himself into the day to day running of the centre.

Daniels say ‘Coming face to face with redundancy really shook me. I was finally comfortable with my professional life and had found my feet, I did not know what to do when it was taken away from me. I felt defeated by Covid and was left unsure of my future. Now on a traineeship programme, I am preparing for my future in work. It is giving me a sample of what it's like to work in a certain industry or sector, whilst gaining a qualification, it is an exciting time for me, and I am so grateful I am here today. I have tried many things but shadowing a clutch change on a car was a big moment for me and it reminded me that it is my chance to take everything in and learn from it!’

Traineeships provide work experience as part of an education and training programme, focused on giving young people the skills and experience that employers are looking for, and Daniel is happy to be reaping the benefits of such a course. One day Daniel would like to travel around in Europe on a motorbike but for now he is happy to be working towards a personal goal where he has completed his Traineeship and embarking on an Apprenticeship, with the support of his employer, training provider and family he believes there are no barriers to his success.

Qube Learning is proud to be an OFSTED grade 2 (Good) Recruitment and Training Solutions Provider that works with hundreds of employers across the country to deliver a range of training and qualifications to a multitude of students. If you are interested in finding out more about the positive opportunities an apprenticeship or traineeship can bring through Qube Vision and eLearning, either as a student or an Employer, then speak with the experts at Qube Learning.

