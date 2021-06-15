 
100% Pass Rate for Alternative Provision Learners Studying Construction Pathways

Construction Pathways

Aspiring tradies at Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) were praised during a celebratory event that recognised their outstanding commitment and achievement.

Young people in Alternative Provision (AP) (at risk of unemployment or dropping out of education at age 16), were levelling up their success and recently celebrated 100 per cent pass rate for the Level 1 City & Guilds Certificate in Construction.

Parents, staff and guests attended the annual celebration event and students showcased their work whilst sharing their journey of success.

Student George Nathan, who was amongst those exhibiting on the day said:

“I was offered mentoring support on the course from day one and this gave me the boost that I needed. I feel very proud of my journey”.

The exhibition of work included tiled tabletops, handmade stools and a dovetailed toolbox to name a few.

Parent, Donna Beech, who attended the celebration in support of her son Fenton, commented:

"I was so proud of the work Fenton has achieved and I know it wasn't an easy journey for him, but he has got there. I want to thank the College staff for providing this amazing opportunity to Fenton”.

Waltham Forest College’s Alternative Provision offers a lifeline to young people and their families, who are at risk of unemployment or dropping out of education at age 16 by providing tailored support from teachers and smaller classes to help them focus and fulfil their potential to create their future.

Rosemary Partin, Programme Head said:

“Being excluded from school should never be at the cost of a young person’s education or place a barrier in the way of their future. All young people deserve an excellent education that sets them up for life and we know that the last year has been challenging for students in Alternative Provision.

“With determination, resilience and ambition all students have excelled in developing a high level of craftsmanship and I wish them all a very successful career”.

The College is looking forward to further success within the construction department and the ongoing breakthroughs that the Alternative Provision team provides young learners.

