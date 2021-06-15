 
New, Next or Never Normal? One Year On, What's New & What's Next?

David Jones OBE, former Principal & CEO of Coleg Cambria & now Chair of Qualifications Wales

Leading education technology specialists C-Learning have announced that David Jones OBE, former Principal & CEO of Coleg Cambria & now Chair of Qualifications Wales will be presenting at the ‘Moving FE Forward Together’ live interactive webinar taking place on the 23rd June.

David will be sharing key emerging insights on the short and longer term opportunities and challenges based on the outcomes from a series of facilitated conversations with sector leaders and advisers. These insights provide an update to the original New, Next or Never Normal Online Conference and publication from June 2020 and provide key signposts on emergent trends shaping the future of education. 

David joins a list of outstanding speakers at the event including Amanda Timberg, Global Head of Apprenticeships at Google alongside sector leaders who will be sharing how educators are connecting, collaborating and building communities together as the world emerges from the Covid 19 pandemic. 

C-Learning will be supported by the Edufuturists and Google Workspace for Education at this event that is not to be missed and is free to educators.

C-Learning Executive Chairman, Jamie Smith, said

We’re delighted that David will be joining a stellar line up of key influencers shaping our world of education almost exactly one year on from the original ‘New, Next or Never Normal’ publication. David has Chaired a series of follow-on facilitated conversations with key influencers and leaders in the sector and will be revealing some of the key findings from this work during the event. I’d recommend anyone with an interest in education to register now.”

The registration page for the further education sector event taking place on the 23rd June is open now and can be accessed here https://eventfe.edufuturists.com/

Further information can be secured by contacting the C-Learning Marketing & Engagement Manager Caroline at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

C-Learning is a leading Google Workspace for Education Premier Partner and Google Workspace for Education Technology Build Partner. Part of Delling Cloud, C-Learning, as part of Delling Cloud, supports thousands of clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

 

