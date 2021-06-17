 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

RADIO PRESENTER HUW STEPHENS LAUNCHES YOUR FUTURE FESTIVAL

Details
Hits: 109
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Your Future Festival virtual open week event, is hosted by the Welsh Government and @WorkingWales, as a resource to help young people discover their options in and after education.  

Launched by Radio 1 presenter Huw Stephens, the event takes place between 21st – 25th June. The event will be hosted online across six stages, so there’s something for everyone from Year 9 and over. There will also be a dedicated stage for advice on dealing with stress, how to take care of your mental health and building your confidence.

There’s a great line up, with organisations such as the Hay Festival, Big Ideas Wales and BT Skills for Tomorrow providing sessions, helping young people delve deeper into what their future may be.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of Wales has shown that young people have been disproportionately affected. This could mean that many young people may be wondering about their options in and after education.

We might be living and learning in very difficult times, but there are still opportunities available.

To make sure no young person misses out, radio presenter, Huw Stephens, has teamed up with Welsh Government to launch Your Future Festival – an online platform of resources helping young people understand their options in education.

Taking place between 21-25 June, Your Future Festival is an unmissable virtual event organised by Welsh Government and hosted by Working Wales, which is delivered by Careers Wales, that will enable young people across Wales to understand the options available to them, including staying on in school, starting a business and training opportunities like apprenticeships and traineeships.

Schools, colleges, employers, and work-based learning providers across Wales are supporting the virtual festival by providing resources and information on topics including choosing your GCSEs, starting your own business, applying to university, and building your confidence.

Hay Festival will be providing a range of content, including short films for A level students by authors, scientists and thinkers appearing at Hay festival, as well as workshops and information about the writing residency available to all 16-18 pupils held during Hay festival.

Your Future Festival will be hosted online across six stages, so there’s something for everyone from Year 9 and over. There will also be a dedicated stage advice on dealing with stress, how to take care of your mental health and building your confidence.

Inspiring young people shortlisted for prestigious science and engineering competition
Sector News
Finalists for this years #BigBangUK Young Scientists & Engineers C
Non-exam assessment proposals receive strong support
Sector News
@Ofqual have decided to carry forward some of the changes to non-exam
Â£16 million to support young people with a social worker
Sector News
Funding boost to help level up opportunities for children and young pe

Radio presenter, Huw Stephens said:

“Like any festival, we’ve got a great line up for young people across Wales. Even though we’ve been living in very challenging times, their future doesn’t need to be put on the back burner. There are still options out there, and Your Future Festival is an opportunity for them to delve deeper into what they may be.”

Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and the Welsh language said:

“Making your post-16 choices is a big step in your early career, so it’s vital young people are equipped with the right information to take them to into the next stage in their education, training or work.

“If you’re making your post-16 choices this year, the Your Future Festival is a chance to gain insight into the courses and learning opportunities out there. The festival will help you plan for your next step, whichever path you choose.”

Aine Venables, Education Manager at Hay Festival, said:

"Wales is bursting with talented young creatives and we want to support them wherever we can. We're excited to offer some specially curated Hay Festival highlights on this year's Your Future Festival programme, sharing some inspiration and hope for the change-makers of tomorrow."

You may also be interested in these articles:

THE CHEFS’ FORUM, YOUNG PASTRY CHEF OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCED!
Sector News
Tuesday 15th June saw the final for @thechefsforum, Young Pastry Chef
Inspiring young people shortlisted for prestigious science and engineering competition
Sector News
Finalists for this years #BigBangUK Young Scientists & Engineers C
Non-exam assessment proposals receive strong support
Sector News
@Ofqual have decided to carry forward some of the changes to non-exam
£16 million to support young people with a social worker
Sector News
Funding boost to help level up opportunities for children and young pe
Grayrigg CE Primary School Transforms Teaching and Learning with help from Asus Chromebooks from C-Learning
Sector News
@C_learning_net - When the Covid 19 lockdowns first arrived with the p
Train to Gain – developing the skills of the workforce
Sector News
@BordersCollege - Despite the circumstances, March delivered the lates
Audencia signs a new partnership in China
Sector News
@Audencia_ExecEd continues its international development and strengthe
Burning Glass Technologies and Emsi Announce Merger
Sector News
@Burning_Glass and @EmsiData Announce Merger to Provide Deeper Labour
Education Secretary sets out top priority of improving outcomes for pupils
Sector News
@GavinWilliamson Speaking at the Festival of Education (@EducationFest
Basketball Academy teams up with Georgia Gayle
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Basketball Academy teams up with Georgia Gayle @gbbas
£3m additional funding to support children in care and care leavers in post-16 education pilot
Sector News
@educationgovuk - OVER £16M TO STRENGTHEN SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN AND YO
UK universities' debt burden grows 50% in five years
Sector News
The debt burden of the UK’s 20 largest universities by student popul

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5784)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page