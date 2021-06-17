RADIO PRESENTER HUW STEPHENS LAUNCHES YOUR FUTURE FESTIVAL

The Your Future Festival virtual open week event, is hosted by the Welsh Government and @WorkingWales, as a resource to help young people discover their options in and after education.
Launched by Radio 1 presenter Huw Stephens, the event takes place between 21st – 25th June. The event will be hosted online across six stages, so there’s something for everyone from Year 9 and over. There will also be a dedicated stage for advice on dealing with stress, how to take care of your mental health and building your confidence.
There’s a great line up, with organisations such as the Hay Festival, Big Ideas Wales and BT Skills for Tomorrow providing sessions, helping young people delve deeper into what their future may be.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of Wales has shown that young people have been disproportionately affected. This could mean that many young people may be wondering about their options in and after education.
We might be living and learning in very difficult times, but there are still opportunities available.
Schools, colleges, employers, and work-based learning providers across Wales are supporting the virtual festival by providing resources and information on topics including choosing your GCSEs, starting your own business, applying to university, and building your confidence.
Hay Festival will be providing a range of content, including short films for A level students by authors, scientists and thinkers appearing at Hay festival, as well as workshops and information about the writing residency available to all 16-18 pupils held during Hay festival.
Radio presenter, Huw Stephens said:
“Like any festival, we’ve got a great line up for young people across Wales. Even though we’ve been living in very challenging times, their future doesn’t need to be put on the back burner. There are still options out there, and Your Future Festival is an opportunity for them to delve deeper into what they may be.”
Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and the Welsh language said:
“Making your post-16 choices is a big step in your early career, so it’s vital young people are equipped with the right information to take them to into the next stage in their education, training or work.
“If you’re making your post-16 choices this year, the Your Future Festival is a chance to gain insight into the courses and learning opportunities out there. The festival will help you plan for your next step, whichever path you choose.”
Aine Venables, Education Manager at Hay Festival, said:
"Wales is bursting with talented young creatives and we want to support them wherever we can. We're excited to offer some specially curated Hay Festival highlights on this year's Your Future Festival programme, sharing some inspiration and hope for the change-makers of tomorrow."