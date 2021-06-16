 
Boost in Positive Progression for College Students

@WFCTweets is once again experiencing a rise in the number of students securing top university offers as students plan their next steps.

Total UCAS applications have risen by nearly 25% proving learner resilience and competence time and time again throughout the pandemic. This can be seen in the number of offers to students to further their education at several Russell Group Universities or their success in finding work soon after completing their course.

Student Darcie Williams, studying Level 3 Diploma in Sports has just accepted an offer to study Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences at the University of Birmingham.

“The College has prepared me well in understanding the careers within the sports industry and more importantly what I need to do to get there. I received dedicated support from my tutors and the Careers Team and I cannot wait to start the next chapter in my life”.

Another student who will be moving on from Waltham Forest College is Siyar Ozcaki, having studiedLevel 3 Extended Diploma in Interactive Digital Media and accepted an offer at University of Arts London to study Games Design.

“I am so pleased that I have been accepted and I have been dreaming of starting university to further my knowledge in games design. I sometimes need to remind myself that this year has been incredibly challenging because of the pandemic and I personally want to thank the staff at the College for being there for all of us”.

Director of Learner Services, Amir Ahmed, states “Our vision is to inspire learners to create their future and these students have great futures with many securing firm offers by Russell Group Universities. I am extremely proud of our learners and I wish them well on their next steps”.

