 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

11,000 tech-related work experience places available with Speakers for Schools Predict '21

Details
Hits: 449
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
People in an office pointing at a screen

@speakrs4schools is teaming up with 113 leading employers to provide 11,000 students with tech-related work experience placements across the UK. Speakers for Schools was founded in 2010 by @ITV’s Political Editor Robert @Peston

Launching between 21st to 25th June 2021, Speakers for Schools’ new campaign Predict ’21 will highlight the opportunities technology can bring, educating the next generation on how it is rapidly transforming the way we live and work. 

Whether or not young people aspire to work in the tech sector, technology plays a significant role in a range of sectors spanning energy, law, fashion, healthcare, finance and construction, and the campaign will further demonstrate how technology is increasingly weaving into all aspects of life. 

Since March 2020, in-person work experience opportunities have slowed significantly following the Covid-19 pandemic, preventing young people from exploring new career paths or connecting directly with employers. 

To address this, Speakers for Schools is offering virtual placements with notable employers such as L’Oreal, United Utilities, Virgin Money and Spaceport Cornwall, connecting young people with careers they may not have access to or previously considered. The campaign’s work experience opportunities covers innovative business ideas for rockets and space systems, artificial intelligence in digital marketing, financial and mental wellbeing, and cybersecurity in hospitals. 

For students who feel unsure of the career path to choose, Speakers for Schools is also organising inspirational virtual talks from sector leaders around careers in tech-related roles. Speakers include Sir Peter Bazalgette, Chairman of ITV, Ed Couchman, General Manager at Snap Inc and Gisela Abbam, Chair of the British Science Association. 

Beau Rogers, 15, a GCSEs student from Birmingham, recently did his work experience with Spaceport Cornwall and said:

“I really enjoyed working with Spaceport Cornwall, during my experience I worked in a team to develop a new product using existing satellite technology to help the local community. I think our idea to track fish and create dynamic and changing fishing and ‘no-take’ zones was very inventive. Working on a project like this has further inspired me to pursue a career in aerospace engineering.  It gave me a very useful and interesting insight into the space sector and allowed me to meet some people who do jobs similar to those I want later in life.” 

Dave Pollard, Outreach and Education Manager, Spaceport Cornwall, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to offer virtual work experience, particularly during a time where it is almost impossible to offer in-person work experience. Students were able to work virtually with colleagues from across the organisation. Students worked in groups to prepare a bid for a new space business which incorporated research, marketing, finance and a unique business idea and we were amazed by the ideas they presented back to us.” 

New Zealand adventure for Welsh equine student
Sector News
MADDIE STEVENS has been on the adventure of a lifetime since graduatin
Revealed: The Best UK Cities for Studying Technology
Sector News
One of the most effective ways to advance in your career is to increas
Burton and South Derbyshire College students take to the stage at the Connections Festival!
Sector News
Performing Arts students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BS

Rachael Saunders, Education and Policy Director at Speakers for Schools, said: ‘There is no limit to the impact of technology on careers of the future. From augmented reality to space exploration, there are so many opportunities for the next generation. Predict ‘21 promises to shine a light on the many careers opportunities that tomorrow’s world holds for the young people of today.’ 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Inspired by Tim: How space inspired a generation
Sector News
People have shared their stories of how British ESA astronaut Tim Peak
New Zealand adventure for Welsh equine student
Sector News
MADDIE STEVENS has been on the adventure of a lifetime since graduatin
Revealed: The Best UK Cities for Studying Technology
Sector News
One of the most effective ways to advance in your career is to increas
Burton and South Derbyshire College students take to the stage at the Connections Festival!
Sector News
Performing Arts students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BS
Principal â€˜proud and honouredâ€™ to be made Fellow of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA)
Sector News
The Deputy Executive Principal of Westminster Kingsway College (@Westk
CYPHER LEARNING Raises $40 Million Growth Equity Round from Invictus Growth Partners to Accelerate Innovation in the Global Business and K-20 Education Market
Sector News
CYPHER LEARNING, a leading provider of learning management systems (â€
University announces new senior roles to support ambitions for enhanced graduate outcomes
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has invested in new senior le
Applications open for ETF EDI leadership project funding
Sector News
Applications are now open for Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_
Student-Pensioner Pen Pals Tackle Loneliness Awareness
Sector News
A group of students at Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has made
Portal Training is first in Wales to achieve Gold standard Investors In People Wellbeing Award
Sector News
@PortalTraining is first in Wales to achieve Gold standard Investors I
New Training Centre for Infrastructure, Skills and Technology celebrates successful first course
Sector News
A new training centre in North Wales has successfully trained its firs
Research shows people with vision impairment lack support to gain quality education and employment
Sector News
A Longitudinal Transition Study just published by the Vision Impairmen

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A providerâ€™s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Wednesday, 15 September 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Level 3 Award in Education & Training (Zoom Conferencing)

  • Thursday, 23 September 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Within inspection, Ofsted invites providers to nominate a senior member of staff to act as the main link with the inspection team. Ofsted suggests...

  • Friday, 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5795)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page