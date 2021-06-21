 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The proportion of young people living with their parents has not increased during the pandemic

Details
Hits: 369
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The proportion of young people (non-students aged 18-34-years-old) who live at home with their parents has not increased over the course of the pandemic, and those who did move home were predominantly low-paid or unemployed, according to a new report published today (Monday) by the Resolution Foundation.

The report Boom(erang) Time? – funded by the Nuffield Foundation – examines the trend of young people living with their parents before and during the pandemic, and what key factors are influencing workers to make this move.

The report notes while various stages of the pandemic have upended people’s living conditions, the overall proportion of young people living with their parents has hardly changed over the 15 months since the crisis began. 23 per cent of 18-34-year-old non-students reported living with their parents in June 2021 – a small decrease compared to the proportion pre-crisis (25 per cent in February 2020).

Of those who did move in with their parents during the pandemic, the lowest-paid young workers were more than twice as likely to move compared to the highest-paid workers (8 per cent compared to 3 per cent).

The report finds that 23 per cent of the lowest-paid young workers were already living with their parents before the pandemic – and remained there throughout the crisis – compared with 3 per cent of the highest-paid young workers. This concentration of low-paid young people living at home prior to the pandemic helps to explain why the pandemic has had less of an impact than many would have expected, says the Foundation.

While the pandemic has not seen a big rise in young adults living with their parents, the last few decades have, particularly for the disadvantaged.

Workless younger adults (19-29-year-olds, excluding students) have become increasingly likely to live with their parents, with nearly half of workless young adults (47 per cent) living with parents in 2019, up from one-in-four (25 per cent) in 1996. These long-run trends mean that many of the young people who have been most affected by the crisis were already living at home before it hit.

Many of those who moved to their parents’ homes during the crisis see this as a temporary situation. Less than one-third (29 per cent) of those who moved in since the onset of the pandemic expect to remain living there in six months’ time.

New Zealand adventure for Welsh equine student
Sector News
MADDIE STEVENS has been on the adventure of a lifetime since graduatin
Revealed: The Best UK Cities for Studying Technology
Sector News
One of the most effective ways to advance in your career is to increas
Burton and South Derbyshire College students take to the stage at the Connections Festival!
Sector News
Performing Arts students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BS

In contrast, among those who were already living with their parents before the pandemic, a majority (70 per cent) expect to still be living at home in six months.

This creates the danger of a ‘parents’ postcode lottery’ for these workers, as their ability to find a good job – and one that pays enough to allow them to save – could be constrained by the labour market surrounding their parents’ home.

Maja Gustafsson, Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said:

“At the start of the crisis, many people expected an army of ‘boomerang’ millennials to return to their ‘boomer’ parents’ homes. But in fact, a year on from the onset of the crisis, young people are no more likely to live with their parents than pre-Covid.

“Furthermore, ‘boomerang’ millennials are not principally a middle class phenomenon. Those young people who have moved back or stayed with parents during the pandemic are more likely to have been low-paid or unemployed.

“While for many young people living with parents may be a temporary situation – and may enable them to save for their future – there is a danger that they can become trapped at home due to high rents and limited job opportunities.

“The Government should pay careful attention to this trend, and foster an economic environment where young people are able to take up opportunities by making a choice about where they live, and with whom.”

Alex Beer, Programme Head at the Nuffield Foundation, said:

“These findings run counter to the narrative that the pandemic increased the number of young people returning to their parental home. However, this important research also highlights the longer term trend of increasing numbers of young adults, often those in more precarious financial positions, living with their parents.

“This will be an active choice for some, but it is important that policymakers focus on improving access to housing, training and job opportunities, which are crucial to raising the living standards of young people across the UK.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Inspired by Tim: How space inspired a generation
Sector News
People have shared their stories of how British ESA astronaut Tim Peak
New Zealand adventure for Welsh equine student
Sector News
MADDIE STEVENS has been on the adventure of a lifetime since graduatin
Revealed: The Best UK Cities for Studying Technology
Sector News
One of the most effective ways to advance in your career is to increas
Burton and South Derbyshire College students take to the stage at the Connections Festival!
Sector News
Performing Arts students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BS
Principal â€˜proud and honouredâ€™ to be made Fellow of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA)
Sector News
The Deputy Executive Principal of Westminster Kingsway College (@Westk
CYPHER LEARNING Raises $40 Million Growth Equity Round from Invictus Growth Partners to Accelerate Innovation in the Global Business and K-20 Education Market
Sector News
CYPHER LEARNING, a leading provider of learning management systems (â€
University announces new senior roles to support ambitions for enhanced graduate outcomes
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has invested in new senior le
Applications open for ETF EDI leadership project funding
Sector News
Applications are now open for Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_
Student-Pensioner Pen Pals Tackle Loneliness Awareness
Sector News
A group of students at Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has made
Portal Training is first in Wales to achieve Gold standard Investors In People Wellbeing Award
Sector News
@PortalTraining is first in Wales to achieve Gold standard Investors I
New Training Centre for Infrastructure, Skills and Technology celebrates successful first course
Sector News
A new training centre in North Wales has successfully trained its firs
Research shows people with vision impairment lack support to gain quality education and employment
Sector News
A Longitudinal Transition Study just published by the Vision Impairmen

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A providerâ€™s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Wednesday, 15 September 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Level 3 Award in Education & Training (Zoom Conferencing)

  • Thursday, 23 September 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Ofsted Inspection Nominee Training (Zoom Conferencing)

Within inspection, Ofsted invites providers to nominate a senior member of staff to act as the main link with the inspection team. Ofsted suggests...

  • Friday, 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5795)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page