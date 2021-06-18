 
Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre is unsafe for children and staff, says Amanda Spielman

@Ofstednews' Chief Inspector writes to the Secretary of State for Justice @RobertBuckland about the findings from the latest inspection of Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre, along with findings from recent visits.

Key findings from this latest inspection include:

  1. Leadership and management are ineffective. Poor and unsafe staff practice is not being appropriately addressed. The disconnect between the senior leadership team and centre-wide staff teams has increased since the monitoring visit in January. The director and his senior leadership team are not visible to staff and children, failing to provide them with guidance and reassurance.
  2. Children and staff told inspectors that they did not feel safe and feared that a child or staff member is going to die or to be seriously harmed.
  3. Children told inspectors that frequent incidents of racism and transphobic abuse are not challenged by staff and that this has led to fights and incidents. Physical assaults between children are common. Children are able to bully and intimidate each other. Levels of violence and the use of force remain very high.
  4. The STC is unable to recruit and retain sufficient staff with the skills and experience suitable to the care of vulnerable children. Staffing levels are variable, and often a unit will only have one member of staff on duty. The lack of staffing capacity is significant and continues to have a detrimental impact on the safety and care for children at the centre.
  5. Children’s plans are not always known by or adhered to by staff, and staff cannot access important information about children’s health needs or risks that relate to safety and wellbeing. This places children at risk of serious harm.
  6. Poor staff practice and/or safeguarding concerns result in ‘additional training’ or ‘supervision’ for the staff concerned. However, these measures are ineffective leading to repeated poor practice.
  7. Education provision is poor, and evidence of the achievement and progress of children is lacking. The centre has been slow to address teaching staff vacancies. Inspectors observed instances of aggression that took too long to de-escalate, making the learning environment unsafe. On two occasions, children were seen locked in classrooms unsupervised.
  8. There have been many occasions where children have not been taken to medical appointments or have been taken late, and as a result are sometimes refused treatment. On many occasions children are going without their prescribed medication, risking their health.
  9. Lapses in security and safety procedures place children and staff at risk. Searching procedures are poorly applied meaning appropriate actions are not taken when children have contraband items on their person. There has been an increase in contraband items found during staff searches with prohibited items being bought into the STC. These matters potentially place children, staff and visitors at considerable risk of harm.

Letter from Amanda Spielman to the Secretary of State for Justice about Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre

PDF, 205KB, 5 pages

This letter was sent from Amanda Spielman to Rt Hon Robert Buckland QC MP and sets out the intention to invoke the urgent notification process for Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre.

It also provides a summary of findings from inspections and visits since February 2015.

UK-South Africa Tech Hub's Digital Enablement Programme
Sector News
Digitally enabling small traditional business in South AfricaPart of D
UK-Kenya Tech Hub partners with Whitebox Entrepreneurs
Sector News
Providing early-stage and growth startups with training, mentoring and
UK-South Africa Tech Hub's Launch League
Sector News
Equipping ESOs with the tools to support idea-stage entrepreneurs and
UK-Kenya Tech Hub's Digital Apprenticeship Programme
Sector News
Developing digital skills and upskilling businesses through apprentice
UK-Indonesia Tech Hub's HERfuture
Sector News
Empowering Indonesia's micro and ultra micro female businesses in digi
UK-Nigeria Tech Hub Innovative Teachers Fellowship
Sector News
Equipping teachers with the necessary skills to harness digital tools
UK-Nigeria Tech Hub Developer Placement Programme
Sector News
Developing Nigeria’s local digital economy by providing employment o
Student’s India fundraising drive after losing friend to Covid
Sector News
University of Bristol student Suchet Chaturvedi was spurred to start B
Student consultants offer free support to Bristol’s third sector
Sector News
Satisfied customers of 180 Degrees Consulting Bristol include Bristol
