I’m an international student, what do I need to know about studying in England during the pandemic?

International students are still able to come to England to study during the pandemic, and we understand you may have questions regarding Covid-19 measures and vaccines.
So, what do you need to know?
You don’t need to have been vaccinated to come to study in England.
Vaccination is not currently a requirement for entry into the UK. However, we encourage all international students to receive a vaccine, either in a different country before arriving for term, or in the UK once they arrive.
Whether you have been vaccinated or not, it is vital that you look at the relevant travel advice to avoid any problems at the border.
Our amazing NHS provides world-leading healthcare, and you should register with a GP as soon as possible on arrival into England.
There may be a GP surgery attached to your university.
While registration with a GP is encouraged to access the vaccine, you will also be able to request to book Covid-19 vaccination appointments as an unregistered patient through a local GP practice.
If you haven’t been vaccinated, you will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine in England if you want one.
Anybody aged 18 or over in the UK is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine for free, regardless of their nationality or immigration status. International students in England and the rest of the UK aged 18 or over can receive the Covid-19.
Nobody in England has to pay for the Covid-19 vaccination.
The Covid-19 vaccine is free of charge and does not count as the kind of care that requires payment.
International students or anyone seeing requests for payment should report this activity to their university institution and to Action Fraud. More information on Covid-19 vaccine scams is on the Action Fraud website here.
We are safely and methodically unlocking many areas of society, which will ensure you can enjoy a full and enriching experience while you are studying at a UK university.
We expect universities to continue to offer high quality provision when term restarts in September.
