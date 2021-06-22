 
Leeds Trinity wins 2021 Whatuni Student Choice Award for Diversity and Inclusion

Diversity and Inclusion

Leeds Trinity University (@LeedsTrinity) has been announced as the winner of the Diversity and Inclusion category at the 2021 Whatuni Student Choice Awards, in recognition of its work to tackle race equality and champion inclusion during the 2020/21 academic year.

The Whatuni Student Choice Awards, now in their eighth year, celebrate the work carried out by higher education institutions to support their students. This year’s awards took place virtually on Tuesday 22 June and were judged by a specially chosen student panel, made up of prospective and current university students. The awards are hosted by global education company IDP Connect.

Leeds Trinity was recognised for its ongoing action plan to promote inclusion within the University and the wider sector. Key actions include:

  • Creating and embedding a compulsory module on race equality for all First Year students, with key resources made available for other universities;
  • Establishing online ‘Safe Space to Talk’ feedback sessions for students to report racism;
  • Streaming virtual seminars during Black History Month; and
  • Hosting an online Black Lives Matter event to provide a platform for Black students, staff and alumni to share their lived experiences.

As winner of the Diversity and Inclusion category, the University will receive a £10,000 bursary to support up to five students during the 2021/22 academic year.

Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“We are incredibly proud to have won the Diversity and Inclusion category at the 2021 Whatuni Student Choice Awards. Now more than ever, we recognise the importance of providing a supportive, nurturing and inclusive community to enable our students to develop and thrive, and to receive this award is humbling.

“This award recognises the hard work and care of our academic and professional services staff, and the bursary will enable us to provide further financial support to our students as we continue to progress important work and cultural change in equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Jade Whittaker, Partnerships and Projects Manager at IDP Connect, said:

"Given the context of this year’s awards, it’s a huge achievement to have been placed first in the Diversity and Inclusion category. Our panel of student judges were impressed by Leeds Trinity University’s depth and breadth of initiatives falling under the umbrella of their zero-tolerance approach to all forms of bullying, harassment and victimisation."

Leeds Trinity received the Race Equality Charter Bronze award last year in recognition of its commitment to improving the representation, progression and success of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic students and staff.

As part of its ongoing action plan, the University’s focus over the next three years will be on eliminating the attainment gap for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic students, increasing the number of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic academic staff and supporting their progression, especially to senior roles. 

Leeds Trinity University was shortlisted for the Diversity and Inclusion award alongside Aberystwyth University, Newcastle University, Swansea University, and the University of Chester.

