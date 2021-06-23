 
Supercharging student success with education partnerships

New Talent Fashion (NTF) – a platform to empower and showcase upcoming fashion talent – has tailored their Student Hub, making the subscription exclusive to only its partners and education. 

A unique service to help the transition into and throughout the fashion industry – the Student Hub provides all-important support crucial to boost employability, enhance professional development, and nurture confidence among new talent.

New Talent Fashion work closely alongside education to support, showcase, and inspire the next generation of fashion creatives – with a strong focus on wellbeing and innovation. Aiming to strengthen the development of students on courses across the UK – and internationally – NTF is set to prepare them for entering the world of work, within fashion and the wider creative arena.

Offering tailored event plans to supercharge student promotion – from guest lectures to portfolio review sessions – the team are also available for 1-1s, helping secure job roles and offer their personal advice.

New Talent Fashion's mentorship scheme, Mentor Me, is also offered in this area, where students can register for a personal mentor and expert best fit for them. These new services join the industry-insider content, monthly talent pool, exclusive events, resources, and international area in the hub itself (supported by partner Intern-UK).

Katie Hopkins – New Talent Fashion's Education, Communications and Events Manager – notes why partnering with organisations that mirror the company’s values and have student success at the heart of their mission is essential for NTF:

"Here at New Talent Fashion our aim is simple – support the next generation of creatives to ensure a diverse and prosperous future for the fashion industry. Putting students first and being the helping hand when they need it most is our goal. Collaborating with education and our partners to make this happen, is a way to make a valuable change and provide that guidance early on in their professional careers. 

"Fashion – and creative – education is inundated with new talent, ready to immerse themselves in the industry. The team at New Talent Fashion want to create an ecosystem where we can retain talent in their geographical areas, working with institutions to connect them with local business and make fashion more accessible.

"It's a pleasure to see our community grow and offer the opportunity to showcase the original work created. Our plans and continued work with universities, colleges and organisations that feel the same is just as rewarding."

