Hospitality motivators shaking up careers education and inspiring young people

With a staffing crisis currently gripping the hospitality sector, Inspired Community Group brings hospitality employers together to inspire the next generation.
Through an innovative approach to careers education, young people are supported to make informed choices as they move from education to employment.
The Motivator Programme - Inspired Community Group's flagship project – trains volunteers from the world of work passionate about their jobs, loves their industry and cares about helping others. Once trained, the Motivators are partnered with a school and commit to termly engagements. The Motivators will build up a network of potential recruits for their organisations, effectively being 'talent scouts'. A successful pilot programme funded by the Savoy Educational Trust has delivered six Motivators.
As the first hospitality employer to participate in the Motivator Programme and become a Community Investor, Red Carnation Hotel Collection has five Motivators in its team.
Liz McGivern, Vice President of People & Culture, Red Carnation Hotel Collection, said,
"We are excited to be supporting Inspired with the Motivator programme. The hospitality industry has faced considerable challenges in the last 12 months. As we start to recover and reopen our hotels again, the focus on finding the next generation of recruits will be our top priority. At Red Carnation Hotels, we have long championed our sector in every way we can. So to have our team trained as Motivators to inspire young people in schools to come to join our industry with a sustainable programme - is something that we fully support."
Caterer.com are proud sponsors of the Motivator Programme, and Brand Director Kathy Dyball comments;
"The success of the hospitality sector depends on its ability to attract the right talent, but the skills gap sector has only been amplified by the events of the last two years. Every hotel, restaurant, pub, bar and food service provider knows they can't deliver without great employees, and it takes focus to hire and retain them. Therefore, the hospitality sector needs a sustained and robust talent pipeline.
"The attraction of future talent starts in education, gaining the attention of young people as they make early steps towards career choices, engaging them in the fantastic experience of the hospitality workplace. Caterer.com stands with the industry, for the industry, and exists with the focused goal of helping people find the right job for them in hospitality. That's why we are pleased to partner with the Inspired Community Group's Motivator Programme because it takes the exciting and vibrant story of hospitality careers directly into the classroom and lights a spark in young minds to inspire them to pursue a career in the sector."
The programme is also welcomed with enthusiasm by schools.
Michael Barry, Award-Winning Careers Lead at St Columba's Catholic Boys' School, said,
"Inspiration leads to aspiration. That is our ethos for our careers education programme at St Columba's Catholic Boys' School. Working with Inspired Community Group with a trained Motivator will allow us to showcase and inspire our students about the world of work. Having a team of motivators to deliver a powerful message about careers will help the students make informed decisions."
Sam Coulstock FIH MIEP, Inspired Community Groups founder and CEO, said
"We have a moral duty to inspire our young people about the amazing world of hospitality, and our Motivators are doing just this. Inspired aims to work with other industries and sectors to showcase the world of work and stimulate minds about future careers."