College’s Esports team finishes first

Details
Students competing in Rocket League.
@barnsleycollege Sports Academy Esports (Electronic Sports) team, BSA Griffins, have finished top of the Rocket League British Esports Championships Spring Division 3 @RLEsports
 

The team excelled throughout the season under the guidance of Barnsley College’s Esports Coach, Thomas Wilford, winning all seven of their games earning an impressive 21 points. 3v3 Rocket League football with rocket-powered cars demands teamwork, communication and critical thinking expertise, problem solving skills and quick decision making.

Tyler Holmes, a Level 3 Esports student and captain of the team, said: “It’s great to have seen our hard work paying off, if we carry this momentum through to next season, I don’t see any reason why we can’t go even further. I’d love to be able to win some silverware for the College before I leave for university, but I’ll definitely come back and support or even be a coach if the opportunity arises.”

Layton Ripley, a Level 3 Esports student and streamer, also said: “Rocket League is special because of the tournaments. When watching BSA Griffins there's always drama with the other squads. There are tense moments all the time. For example, the scoreline could be 3-3 and the next minute it’s a final goal decision to win the tournament. It’s always exciting when watching.”

Josh Ward, a Level 3 Esports student and streamer, added: “Barnsley Collage have helped by supporting our streaming page, supplying us with kits for the team and getting sponsors for us to shout out and have giveaways. I've improved on how to cope under pressure and how to communicate well to different audiences.”

The Sports department at Barnsley College has played a vital role in the creation of the new BTEC Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications in Esports (Electronic Sports). Working alongside Pearson and the British Esports Association, the College has helped with the writing and development of the new suite of qualifications. The qualifications are the first in the world and are at the forefront of the Esports industry.

Barnsley College is committed to transforming the lives of all its students and aims to provide the highest quality provision possible. This helps to raise our students’ aspirations and provide opportunities for them to achieve their full potential.

 

Photograph: Students competing in Rocket League.

  Barnsley College is rated outstanding by Ofsted. It has approximately 9,000 students and offers various programmes including vocational courses, A Levels, apprenticeships, T levels (Technical courses), part-time, and Higher Education courses.
Our College is recognised as one of the best in the UK.
