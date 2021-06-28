 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cambridge Education Group transforms its Global Reach

Details
Hits: 61
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Since 1952, Cambridge Education Group has been delivering the highest quality academic programmes, providing a valuable stepping-stone for thousands of students to progress onto the world’s leading universities and maximise their career opportunities.  

Adopting MHR’s iTrent HR and Payroll functionality – including recruitment, onboarding, data insights and flexible international payroll – gave Cambridge Education Group the tools and impetus to grow the business internationally, without adding to their overheads despite the impact of coronavirus. 

The project worked so well that Cambridge Education Group were recognised as winners of the Global Payroll Association Transformation Project of the Year 2020.

“The business has never had anything like this before.” said Andrew Finch, HR & Payroll Operations Manager, Cambridge Education Group. 

Organisational Objectives 

  • Streamline HR and payroll processes
  • Grow the business internationally
  • Efficiently recruit and onboard
  • Increase employee engagement and use of self service
  • Use data to gain operational insight

Results 

  • Phase out inefficient and inaccurate payroll practices and reducing pay enquiries 
  • Automate HR and Payroll removing all paper-based activities 
  • Roll out of core HR services across eight territories without the need for additional HR resources
  • Improve and accelerate recruitment and onboarding experience
  • Configure self-service for a diverse workforce

The case for change 

With 700 employees served by offices across the world – in the UK, Netherlands, Sweden, US, Russia, China, Dubai, Malaysia - Cambridge Education Group’s international workforce was proving time-consuming to manage. 

With employees teaching across a number of different sites across the world, the Digital Learning business wanted to expand quickly and introduce remote workers.  

In 2019, Andrew Finch, HR & Payroll Operations Manager, joined the organisation to help transform the ways of working across all locations. A sign of the challenge was that, at the time, Cambridge Education Group struggled to quickly obtain a listing of all employees with HR information owned by separate offices.

“iTrent is our intranet” 

Cambridge Education Group now uses iTrent to run its core HR functions in all countries which integrates with all other in-country payroll services, as well as operating as its intranet.

As Andrew confirms: “iTrent keeps everyone in the loop. We use it internationally, enabling our teams to upload all relevant information – which has been really useful during the time of coronavirus by making everything easily accessible. iTrent is branded for our business, and we feature lots of video and checklists to answer questions and get the most out of what iTrent can bring to our employees alongside a range of benefits offered by the company. It’s really easy for people to use.” 

Creating growth by proving the iTrent model in Hong Kong 

“We wanted to prove to the business that iTrent would support a fully integrated recruitment journey to support growth during COVID-19 and to further improve our business as usual process. Opening our new Hong Kong office proved to be the ideal opportunity. It had to be done quickly to recruit and bring on 20 new people”.

“The recruitment process ran through iTrent and enabled us to monitor the selection process right through to hire. Once they accepted their offers, we sent an email, welcoming them to Cambridge Education Group, providing a link to a video explaining how to log into the onboarding portal with their access details.” 

Mini athletics, big ambitions!
Sector News
A former @BarkingCollege student has found his dream job as a lead coa
Major Â£2.8 million UKRI research programme to explore mental health outcomes for care-experienced young people
Sector News
The four-year programme is led by an interdisciplinary team from the u
When Labour says education is our priority, we mean it â€“ and we fund it
Sector News
@UKLabour - Kate Greenâ€™s Festival of Education speech Speaking at th

“Through iTrent, they can access training guides, their account details, payroll and HR documentation all in one place. We have had really good feedback from Hong Kong around it being a smooth, easy and paperless process. Everyone was able to start working right away. The first time we did it end-to-end was in Hong Kong. Now it’s been rolled out across all territories.” 

“COVID-19 really accelerated the need for the transformation. iTrent has given us the tools and momentum to grow our business even during these challenging times. Recruitment used to be a long process. Now we have applicant tracking which has significantly sped up the process. We’ve now integrated other countries, using the recruitment portal wherever they are in the world.” 

Building trust to enable change 

As a result, trust in the HR and Payroll team has strengthened considerably and that has been demonstrated by HR and Payroll being instrumental in transforming the business.

Using insight tools through one central data repository enables the business to take information from iTrent Business Objects. This includes tracking impact of COVID-19 and enabling the rota of people across different offices.  

“Business Objects enables us to make better business decisions based on budgets and spend levels. We have been able to build tools to allow budget owners to make decisions quickly on future spending based on being able to quickly review current spending without delay.” 

iTrent has also delivered savings into the business. Andrew comments:

“We previously had nine people working on the HRIS project – once correctly scoped we were able to bring this down to just four. Our HR & payroll teams have been able to remain static in number despite working partly on the HRIS implementation project while the business continued to rapidly grow”.  

Tailoring iTrent for future business needs 

iTrent has helped us transform HR and Payroll and will continue to do so. “We used the MHR consultation sessions to learn about the deeper functionality and what’s possible. We ask: how does iTrent solve these issues? Each new release brings new functionality we can add to our list.”

“We actually push for new functions – like holiday pay to ensure we don’t fall foul of holiday legislation for zero-hours employees in the UK. We’ve not seen this in any other HR or Payroll tool.” 

Improving data accuracy 

“iTrent has helped us remove errors in HR and Payroll and centralise our people data” states Andrew. 

“This all used to be paper-based, and the errors were a problem. Being a global business, GDPR is a huge concern for Cambridge Education Group and we needed to feel confident, with how we handle and protect our data across the globe. When things change, MHR works with us to accommodates our needs. The iTrent solution is powerful enough to accommodate our future growth and ambitions.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Building Success at Skills Competition Wales
Sector News
@NPTCGroup School of Construction and the Built Environment couldn’t
Barnsley College’s Esports team finishes first
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sports Academy #Esports (Electronic Sports) team, BSA
Mini athletics, big ambitions!
Sector News
A former @BarkingCollege student has found his dream job as a lead coa
Major £2.8 million UKRI research programme to explore mental health outcomes for care-experienced young people
Sector News
The four-year programme is led by an interdisciplinary team from the u
When Labour says education is our priority, we mean it – and we fund it
Sector News
@UKLabour - Kate Green’s Festival of Education speech Speaking at th
Solitary Students: One in Four UK Students Without Friends at University, Accenture Research Finds
Sector News
A major new report from @Accenture and Cibyl called University: The Be
Hales Group Kickstarters Offered Permanent Positions in Diss and Thetford
Sector News
Following the completion of their Kickstart placements, Amelia and Kia
College deliver training to world-renowned The Turing Trust
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) Department of Enterprise and Busines
University and Royal Navy agree to join forces for marine autonomy research
Sector News
The University of Plymouth and the Royal Navy have joined forces to co
New report: 100,000 children didn't return to schools full-time
Sector News
Driving school attendance through the National Tutoring Programme The
Hospitality motivators shaking up careers education and inspiring young people
Sector News
With a staffing crisis currently gripping the hospitality sector, Insp
£3.7 million for Exeter to develop student wellbeing approach for higher education sector
Sector News
New research by the University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) and funded by

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5826)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page