 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

When Labour says education is our priority, we mean it – and we fund it

Details
Hits: 111
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Education

@UKLabour - Kate Green’s Festival of Education speech  

Speaking at the Festival of Education, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary will argue for a “new settlement” in education which sees government working closely with education professionals to better support children and overcome challenges from exams this summer to children’s pandemic recovery. 

Green will argue that the “consequences of a government that has failed to work with our education system are all too plainly visible.” She will highlight the government’s delay in getting plans in place for this summer’s assessments, despite calls from Labour, school leaders and education unions for a Plan B. Green will say she’s heard huge concerns from teachers and from pupils about whether they will get fair grades, warning that the “lack of consistency, not just from region to region, or school to school, but even within individual schools, is striking, and concerning.”

She will challenge the Education Secretary to: “set out clearly what he will do in the next month to make the system for awarding grades as fair as possible.” Highlighting the constant delays in government planning over the last year, Green will argue that a plan for 2022 exams is needed urgently, saying: “To repeat the mistake of 2021, and wait until the week before January exams are due to begin to start the process of planning and consultation, would be inexcusable.”

Green will go on to warn that the impact of the last year of disruption has not just been on lost learning, but also children’s socialisation and development. She will argue that this has not been felt equally, with children and young people in the North and Midlands living under tougher restrictions for longer and the Government’s failure to respond quickly to the challenges of equipment and data making “access to remote learning was a luxury rather than a right”.

She will warn that a failure to address these inequalities now, and a failure to deliver a credible recovery plan, swiftly and at scale is “nothing less than a reckless disregard for the future. That is the reality of the Government’s failure to deliver on Sir Kevan Collins’ proposals.

Arguing that Labour has delivered where the Government has failed, Green will highlight the core elements of Labour’s £15bn Children’s Recovery Plan, with investment starting in the early years and running through to further education. In schools, she will say Labour’s plan would “create new opportunities for children to socialise and develop” giving them back time with their friends that the pandemic took away while boosting their learning.

Cambridge Education Group transforms its Global Reach
Sector News
Since 1952, Cambridge Education Group has been delivering the highest
Mini athletics, big ambitions!
Sector News
A former @BarkingCollege student has found his dream job as a lead coa
Major Â£2.8 million UKRI research programme to explore mental health outcomes for care-experienced young people
Sector News
The four-year programme is led by an interdisciplinary team from the u

For children who need academic support, Labour’s would provide tutoring and an education recovery premium so schools can target support to the children who’ve struggled most to learn from home, and access to professional development for education staff “who transform children’s life chances”.

Green will argue that unlike Boris Johnson who said education was his priority but failed to stand-up for the investment needed “When Labour says education is our priority, we mean it – and we fund it.” In making education a priority and ensuring children bounce back from the pandemic “we build a future in which everyone, whatever their background, can fulfil their potential.”

Green will conclude by challenging the Secretary of State’s narrow definition of the purpose of education, arguing that “children are so much more than would-be economic units, going through our education system only with the objective of the employment that is to be their destination.”

“They are young citizens of our country, with developing and inquiring minds, they contribute their own ideas and experiences to our society, they have a right to a safe, happy and fulfilling childhood. It is the role of our education system to enable them not just to learn to earn, but to develop and flourish.”

Working with education professionals, she will conclude saying: “I am confident that together we can bring about Labour’s bold vision – to make this the best country in the world to grow up in.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cambridge Education Group transforms its Global Reach
Sector News
Since 1952, Cambridge Education Group has been delivering the highest
Building Success at Skills Competition Wales
Sector News
@NPTCGroup School of Construction and the Built Environment couldn’t
Barnsley College’s Esports team finishes first
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sports Academy #Esports (Electronic Sports) team, BSA
Mini athletics, big ambitions!
Sector News
A former @BarkingCollege student has found his dream job as a lead coa
Major £2.8 million UKRI research programme to explore mental health outcomes for care-experienced young people
Sector News
The four-year programme is led by an interdisciplinary team from the u
Solitary Students: One in Four UK Students Without Friends at University, Accenture Research Finds
Sector News
A major new report from @Accenture and Cibyl called University: The Be
Hales Group Kickstarters Offered Permanent Positions in Diss and Thetford
Sector News
Following the completion of their Kickstart placements, Amelia and Kia
College deliver training to world-renowned The Turing Trust
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) Department of Enterprise and Busines
University and Royal Navy agree to join forces for marine autonomy research
Sector News
The University of Plymouth and the Royal Navy have joined forces to co
New report: 100,000 children didn't return to schools full-time
Sector News
Driving school attendance through the National Tutoring Programme The
Hospitality motivators shaking up careers education and inspiring young people
Sector News
With a staffing crisis currently gripping the hospitality sector, Insp
£3.7 million for Exeter to develop student wellbeing approach for higher education sector
Sector News
New research by the University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) and funded by

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5826)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page