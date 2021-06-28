 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

West London College Drylining Level 2 Apprentice Competes in Skillbuild 2021

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
West London College

Drylining Level 2 apprentice, Tommy Falco, competed in the prestigious Skillbuild Drywall 2021 competition last week (Thursday, 24 June, 2021), which is run by the CITB (Construction Industry Training Board). Due to Covid the competition was online and Tommy was observed by three judges and a representative from CITB to make sure that he completed the task alone throughout the day.

Tommy, who is a student at West London College and an apprentice with the Apprenticeship Training Agency (ATA) K10, is taking part in the regional heats of the Skillbuild competition and if he goes through at this stage, he will compete nationally later in the year. If Tommy beats his competitors nationally, he will go through to World Skills and represent the UK internationally.

Tommy was able to see the drawings and plans for the task at 8am and began the task at 9am. He finished at 5pm with a 30 minute break for lunch. Tommy spent the first 45 minutes of the day interpreting the plans and drawing out measurements, before building the struts for the wall.

Tommy, who is aged 23, said: “It’s a great privilege representing myself, the College and my employer. Knowing that there’s eyes on me, I strive to do better and make sure I don’t make any mistakes. I’m confident I can complete the task to a high standard. This is what I do at work; I’ve been working onsite with Sudbury Plastering on Hills’ High Path project in South Wimbledon since October”.

Drylining refers to the way interior walls are constructed in modern buildings. Where once walls were constructed with bricks and mortar, today they are constructed with panels attached to frames. This method is quicker, cheaper and drier than the traditional way, hence the term drylining as there are very little ‘wet’ materials involved. Once the pre-plastered sheets are constructed, they are lightly skimmed with plaster to create a good-looking finish.

The three online judges who took partwere Ramon Hawley from the Growth Company in Greater Manchester, Northern Ireland-based Colin McCaughey, who is self-employed and teaches at the Southern Regional College and Curtis Johnston, who is self-employed and also from Northern Ireland. Curtis is a former national winner of Skillbuild and he represented the UK at World Skills 2019 in Kazan in Russia. He came tenth in the Drywall category, competing against the national winners of nations around the globe. Margaret Gonzalez from CITB also joined the judges to observe the competitors.

Cambridge Education Group transforms its Global Reach
Sector News
Since 1952, Cambridge Education Group has been delivering the highest
Major Â£2.8 million UKRI research programme to explore mental health outcomes for care-experienced young people
Sector News
The four-year programme is led by an interdisciplinary team from the u
When Labour says education is our priority, we mean it â€“ and we fund it
Sector News
@UKLabour - Kate Greenâ€™s Festival of Education speech Speaking at th

Colin explained why competitions like Skillsbuild are important: “Competitions like Skillbuild give students and apprentices the opportunity to see the quality of work that can be achieved by their peers nationally and internationally. It helps to increase knowledge and raise standards.”

Colin continued: “It also gives students and apprentices a chance to show employers just how good they are, as some qualifications are graded only pass or fail. Taking part in Skillbuild helps to stand out.”

Ramon said: “Construction workers will be competing with others nationally for jobs in their careers, so it's important to see what the national standards are and competitions like Skillbuild encourage students and apprentices to do that.”

Curtis said: “The best thing about Skillbuild and World Skills for me is that it gave me a huge amount of confidence and once I started working professionally it really boosted my career in terms of winning jobs.”

Leslie Lewis, Tommy’s tutor at West London College, will photograph the drywalling task Tommy is undertaking and key stages of the build and upload the photos for the judges to review in addition to the judges having watched Tommy complete the project.

Leslie said: “Tommy has proved himself in a few short months to be a really outstanding candidate, not just for Skillbuild, but in his chosen career of drylining. He has a fantastic can-do attitude, shows initiative at all stages and pays good attention to quality and detail of finish.”

Leslie went on to say: “Working under this kind of pressure is good for students. They learn how to work to a high standard at the same time as being assessed, which will help them when they work professionally.”

Stefan Simmons, K10 Apprenticeship Programme Manager, said: “Everyone at K10 is very proud that Tommy is participating in the 2021 SkillBuild competition. Tommy is thought of very highly in the office as well as on site and this is a perfect opportunity for him to showcase his skills and see how he can work under pressure.”

Normally, several students compete in the same workshop and each student is in a bay, with judges and tutors constantly walking around to inspect the work.

Other college teachers and managers often come to look at the work too. Coupled with the critical gaze of many experts, plus competing right alongside your competitors adds a level of pressure all of its own.

Although the online competition is still pressurised, it gives the competitors more opportunity to concentrate and avoid becoming distracted.

The materials Tommy used for the Skillbuild competition were supplied by West London College and Sudbury Plastering and Hills Partnership via K10.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cambridge Education Group transforms its Global Reach
Sector News
Since 1952, Cambridge Education Group has been delivering the highest
Building Success at Skills Competition Wales
Sector News
@NPTCGroup School of Construction and the Built Environment couldn’t
Barnsley College’s Esports team finishes first
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Sports Academy #Esports (Electronic Sports) team, BSA
Mini athletics, big ambitions!
Sector News
A former @BarkingCollege student has found his dream job as a lead coa
Major £2.8 million UKRI research programme to explore mental health outcomes for care-experienced young people
Sector News
The four-year programme is led by an interdisciplinary team from the u
When Labour says education is our priority, we mean it – and we fund it
Sector News
@UKLabour - Kate Green’s Festival of Education speech Speaking at th
Solitary Students: One in Four UK Students Without Friends at University, Accenture Research Finds
Sector News
A major new report from @Accenture and Cibyl called University: The Be
World-renowned child development expert Professor Colwyn Trevarthen to give keynote address at Norland’s annual research conference
Sector News
@NorlandCollege is delighted to announce that one of the world’s lea
Hales Group Kickstarters Offered Permanent Positions in Diss and Thetford
Sector News
Following the completion of their Kickstart placements, Amelia and Kia
Loadhog’s packaging solutions provide big sustainable savings for international manufacturer Böllhoff
Sector News
Manufacturing work with a wide variety of goods and materials such as
College deliver training to world-renowned The Turing Trust
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) Department of Enterprise and Busines
University and Royal Navy agree to join forces for marine autonomy research
Sector News
The University of Plymouth and the Royal Navy have joined forces to co

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5826)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page