Sixth form students focus on Fake News in national art exhibition launched today

Today (1 Jul) sees the launch of Fake News, an online exhibition of pictures an online exhibition of pictures created by sixth form college students.

The 2021 SFCA National Art Exhibition showcases students’ creative interpretation of the Fake News theme, and their reflections on how hard it can be to distinguish fact from fiction.  More than 250 students from 58 colleges submitted their artwork for the exhibition that runs from 1st to 22nd July 2021.

The exhibition is being co-ordinated by the Sixth Form Colleges Association and the exhibition runs from 1st July to 22nd July. 

Launching today’s exhibition, Bill Watkin, Chief Executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association, said:

“The Fake News exhibition is a celebration of the arts and a recognition of the excellence in sixth form colleges, which are a vital supply pipeline of talented artists. But it also highlights how young people feel about having to navigate the vast amount of news and information that is available in the modern world, and at the same time, to discern what is the truth. Art has always played an important role in social and political commentary, and the students featured in Fake News have shown they have the talent to communicate their feelings about this important subject in a powerful and effective way”.

