Kazakhstani university uses experience of European partners to development new Master in HR Management

Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Business (NU GSB) has launched a new graduate programme which will train middle and senior HR managers – the Master in Human Resource Management (MHRM).

The academic plan for the new programme was developed by NU GSB together with industry experts and international partner universities in collaboration with the Erasmus+ project. This has allowed the school to use the resources and experience of European partners for the development of the programme.

The MHRM programme caters for those in work as it will allow students to keep their jobs while obtaining new knowledge with classes running over weekends. The classes will be conducted in English with simultaneous translation into Russian. A two-week international internship at one of the European partner universities of Nazarbayev University is also one of the highlights of the programme. In addition, the programme provides its students with an opportunity to obtain certification in the field of HR management.

“All of our faculty are world-class researchers. This means that our students will receive the most up-to-date knowledge in the field of HR, as well as get acquainted with people who will determine the strategy of human resource management in the future,” says Patrick Duparcq, Dean of the Graduate School of Business.

Undergraduates of the new programme will have the opportunity to work with real-life cases and study disciplines such as Labour Law, HR Analytics, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Business Ethics, Change Management, and more. On completion, graduates will have acquired the knowledge, skills, and abilities that are essential for human resource professionals to perform effectively in a wide range of public and private sector settings.

