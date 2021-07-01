 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Borders College officially named one of 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women!

Details
Hits: 118
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Wining not one but two national awards for being a Great Place to Work™ has got the staff @BordersCollege celebrating once again! In May, the College became a ‘Great Place to Work-Certified’ organisation. And today, the announcement has been made that the College has also been listed as a ‘Best Workplace for Women™’.

Being a significant organisation in the Borders, the College has 293 employees, and an impressive 68% are women. Our Executive Team of four, which includes our Principal, is entirely staffed by women. The figures for the Senior Leadership and Wider Leadership Teams are equally impressive, with over 60% of the staff being female.

Borders College is in great company when it comes to the award as well-known brands such as Hilton, Adobe, Admiral, and GAP are among those who have been awarded the ‘Best Workplace for Women’ accolade.

Debbie Kerr, Head of HR and Development at Borders College, commented:

“It’s fabulous that the College has been awarded this prestigious accolade. Our inclusive College culture and our values and behaviours help to support women to achieve success, both in their professional careers and in their life/work balance. 

“And, I am proud to be a women leader in Borders College and to be able to celebrate the successes that we are achieving.”

College Principal and Chief Executive Angela Cox went on to say:

“Our Workforce Strategy links directly to our new Strategic Plan and seeks to create a highly talented, diverse and motivated workforce who are empowered and engaged through working in a developmental, collaborative, forward-thinking and dynamic working environment.

“This most recent honour further highlights that Borders College is truly a forward-thinking organisation, where creating the right talent pool to meet our business needs is not only a priority but is also the norm.”

As an employer, the College is aware of the need to address the gender imbalance and understands the clear requirement to provide women in rural communities, such as the Borders, with access to high quality and meaningful careers and employment. The COVID pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women’s jobs and incomes. The College is incredibly proud of the stability and quality of jobs available to them at Borders College.

Offering equal pay and benefits for comparable roles and the same opportunities for all genders ensures that our staff will never face any discrimination because they are male or female, or are undergoing gender reassignment.

GLOBAL EDTECH AND SOON-TO-BE UNICORN, CUEMATH, EXPANDS INTO THE UK
Sector News
@Cuemath, the global #EdTech company which anticipates a $1 billion un
Double-commendation from chartered institute for WCG marketing courses
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup marketing students in Leamington have helped their coll
NPTC Group of Colleges Libraries Reading Challenge 2021
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges Libraries held a celebratory event online to co

The two awards made by the national organisation Great Places to Work™ are awarded after validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s™ rigorous, data-driven methodology. 75% of Borders College staff confirmed that they have a consistently positive work experience, which is 10% higher than the threshold to be awarded the Great Place to Work certificate.

Our position on this prestigious list is driven by our annual employee engagement survey, which measured the extent to which women across the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters of innovation, inclusivity, company values, and the effectiveness of our leaders. As an organisation, we continue to be committed to ensuring employees are able to reach their full potential, no matter who they are or what they do.

The recognition of this award confirms that:

  • Borders College is a great workplace FOR ALL, including women; 
  • Our employees feel a strong sense of Trust, Fairness and Wellbeing in their workplace;
  • We recognise that women represent a valuable talent pool in an increasingly talent–constrained environment;
  • Borders College lives up to its values, with leaders making meaningful changes to improve their ability to recruit, retain and nurture top female employees.

As Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work™ UK, explains:

“We’re delighted to recognise so many great organisations in this fourth year of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list. The issues affecting women in the workplace, particularly what we’ve witnessed in the face of the pandemic, including parity of pay and advancement opportunities, continue to be important topics. We are proud that thanks to this ranking and the insights afforded by our successful organisations, we can help raise awareness of the importance of fairness around pay, recognition, training and development opportunities, and work/life balance. What our 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women clearly show is the positive impact their practices have on business. As a result, they are better able to attract and retain women of talent, encouraging them to develop professionally and personally, and in turn, contribute exponentially to the success of the organisations they work for.”

The list of employers deemed to be a ‘Best Workplace for Women™’ will also be listed in Elle, the national fashion magazine.

You may also be interested in these articles:

GLOBAL EDTECH AND SOON-TO-BE UNICORN, CUEMATH, EXPANDS INTO THE UK
Sector News
@Cuemath, the global #EdTech company which anticipates a $1 billion un
Double-commendation from chartered institute for WCG marketing courses
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup marketing students in Leamington have helped their coll
NPTC Group of Colleges Libraries Reading Challenge 2021
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges Libraries held a celebratory event online to co
Applications open for 2021–22 Mentoring programme cohorts with ETF
Sector News
Applications are now open for the 2021–22 cohorts of the Education a
Leeds City College delivers groundbreaking fast-track GP nursing programme
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), part of Luminate Education Group
Access to Science holds the key to a bright future
Sector News
@CRC_College - While studying at Alec Hunter High School, Naomi Challi
Priti Patel launched Graduate route for best and brightest international Graduates
Sector News
@pritipatel LAUNCHES GRADUATE ROUTE FOR BEST AND BRIGHTEST INTERNATION
A spotlight on diversity in the fashion industry
Sector News
New Talent Fashion has announced the first event in its series: 'An Ev
Migration Working Group North West takes on students to help with vital research
Sector News
@edgehill’s Migration Work Group North West (MWG-NW) has taken on tw
Imperial teams win big at Mayor's Entrepreneur Competition
Sector News
Image credit: DyeRecycleTwo student teams from Imperial have scooped p
Eddisons confirms winning bids to upgrade schools and colleges across the UK as total funding secured tops £100m
Sector News
Leeds-headquartered property consultant Eddisons has secured building
Career College students shine in online final of annual Digital Project
Sector News
Students from four digital @CareerCollegesT across the UK put their cr

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5838)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page