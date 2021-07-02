 
Education reform: Working with you to improve further education

Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister

Letter from the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills to FE providers on the Further Education Workforce Data Collection

Dear colleague

Further Education Workforce Data Collection

I am writing to you about the Further Education Workforce data collection project which was outlined in the Secretary of State’s recent ‘Skills for Jobs’ White Paper (January 2021).

I am supporting the Secretary of State in this endeavour and want to underline the importance of ensuring your organisation’s continued engagement in this vital project. The collection will open on 12 July 2021 for at least 8 weeks.

As a government, we are putting technical education at the heart of our plans to rebuild after the pandemic, and future-proof our economy. Through our ambitious reforms, we are ensuring that young people and adults will have the skills that they, and employers, need to thrive.

We have taken a collective approach to developing our FE workforce strategy, working closely with the providers, employers and other sector organisations.

We want to continue this collaboration, both to raise the profile of FE and the opportunities it can offer to those who want to develop their skills and build highly-skilled careers, and to make a real difference to local communities and businesses.

I am very much looking forward to working with you to improve further education and am aware that more will be asked of the sector as a result of our bold reforms. We want to support you through these reforms in the best ways possible.

Our future policies and investment must be based on high-quality and robust data. Your continued participation in this new collection is absolutely essential as it will ensure that the quality of the data describing the composition of the current FE workforce is as accurate as it can be.

This data will also be readily available to all participants across the sector in an anonymised format and will help you to compare and benchmark your institution against other relevant providers.

Thank you very much for your contribution to this vital work.

It will ultimately help to ensure that people can learn the skills they need to get great jobs, as well as provide the means to plan a fulfilling and productive life.

Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister

Documents

Letter from Minister Keegan on the Further Education Workforce Data Collection

PDF, 154KB, 2 pages

Details

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, has written to further education (FE) providers on the Further Education Workforce Data Collection.

The letter outlines the importance of this collection to the government’s education reforms.

