Beauty Therapy runaway success at Skills Wales competitions

The Lee Stafford Academy of Hairdressing, Barbering and Applied Therapies has been celebrating the success of their Beauty Therapy students at the recent Skills Wales competitions virtual awards ceremony.
The two heats of Beauty Therapist (Hands and Face) and Beauty Therapy practitioner (Body) saw four medals being awarded to two students from Afan College and two students from Newtown College.
Three NVQ Level 2 students achieved bronze and silver awards in the Beauty Therapist – Hands and Face heats.
The Silver medal was awarded to Rosie Newton from Afan College, who stated:
‘I have received lots of help and support from my tutor Gemma. I am really pleased to win Silver in the Skills Wales competition, I couldn’t have done it without Gemma’s support!’
Gemma Davies, Beauty Therapy Tutor in Afan College added:
”As Rosie’s tutor, I am thrilled with her success in the Skills Wales competition achieving Silver. She worked hard throughout lockdown, takes great pride in her work and is utter perfection with treatments! Well done Rosie!’
The two bronze winners of this heat were students from Afan and Newtown Colleges. Aimee Nurse from Afan College commented about her experience, said:
”A huge thank you to my tutor Alison for all her support throughout the competition and the whole year. Taking part in the competition during lockdown was a challenge, but I really enjoyed the opportunity to test and develop my skills. I’m so pleased I achieved the bronze award’
Alison Grattarola, course tutor and mentor also added ‘Congratulations on your award and all your hard work in practising quietly yet so determined, conscientious and professional. Fantastic result considering you had to take all the photographs yourself during lockdown for your entry’
Winner of the other Bronze medal, Ariyarnna Tidbury from Newtown College also thanked her course tutor Charlotte Smith for her support.
‘Thank you to my tutor Charlotte who really encouraged me and gave me the confidence to enter this competition. I’m very pleased to have been able to be involved as it was an amazing opportunity.
Charlotte responded ” I’m very proud of Ariyarnna receiving a Bronze medal, it is a fantastic achievement for her during a very challenging year’.
The second competition heat of Beauty Therapy practitioner (Body) resulted in Level 3 Diploma in Applied Therapies student Lucy Lewis from Newtown College achieving a bronze medal.
Lucy commented ‘I’m over the moon to have won a medal for the second year running in the Skills Wales competitions. A massive thank you to my tutor, Lisa Brandon, who has not only taught me the skills that I need but also given me the confidence to compete in competitions like this. I look forward to competing in future competitions.
Lisa Brandon, course tutor and mentor to Lucy in her success across two years, said: ‘I am so proud of Lucy’s achievements in Skills Wales competitions achieving a medal in both Beauty Therapist and Beauty Practitioner over two years. Her awards show how dedicated, skilled and talented she is as a therapist and is such a pleasure to teach’.
Juliana Thomas, Head of the Lee Stafford Academy of Hairdressing, Barbering and Applied Therapies was overwhelmed with the students’ success. She said:
’I’m delighted with the success of the students especially considering the challenges they have had to overcome over the last year. It’s a testament not only to the dedication, quality and hard work of the beauty therapy lecturers here at the College but also the commitment shown by the students. I’m excited to see these students go on to take part in WorldSkills.”