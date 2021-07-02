 
The Manchester College celebrates Student Awards 2021

UCEN Manchester student Jeneve Hines-Braham, who won the Greatest Achiever and Student of the Year awards
@TheMcrCollege celebrates Student Awards 2021 - The virtual event showcased students’ remarkable achievements over an academic year like no other.  
 

Students and colleagues at The Manchester College came together at a virtual event on Thursday evening to celebrate the wonderful achievements of students over this unprecedented academic year.

Alongside higher education partners UCEN Manchester and apprenticeship provider Total People, the College brought together students, their friends and families, tutors and support staff for an online celebration event, presented by former BBC Radio Manchester presenter Chelsea Norris.

Entertainment was provided by the College’s talented Performing Arts students. Jodie Woods and Oliver Williams opened the night with a scene from ‘Ordinary Days The Musical’, while Mark Smith and Isabelle Lownes performed a contemporary dance piece.

Throughout the night, attendees heard inspiring, heart-warming stories from tutors about why they nominated their students.

In nominating Farhan Khan, who won the Rising Star Award, SEND Practitioner Linda Austerfield said: “Farhan has come so far from his Roots to Learning Course, all the way through Level 1, Level 2 and now Level 3 Art, which he’s going to complete this year with a Merit Distinction. Everyone who works with him is blown away by his artistic ability. We’re so proud of him and he couldn’t be a more worthy winner.”

The night ended with the prestigious Student of the Year award, chosen by Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal of The Manchester College. The award was given to three deserving students; Patrik Kanscar, Jamie-Louise Lucas and Jeneve Hines-Braham.

On winning the award, Jeneve, who tuned in with her family on the night and is going on to study English at the University of Cambridge, said: “I’m a bit overwhelmed, but with joy! Thank you so much, to my family and to my tutors, especially Shelley Deasey and Glenn Meads. Without Shelley, I wouldn’t have applied to any university, let alone Cambridge! Being able to work with her was amazing.

“Glenn is just so generous with his time and energy. He’s supported me throughout the course when times have been really hard. The pastoral team have been great as well, I just want to say thank you to everyone!”

Commenting on the awards, Lisa O’Loughlin said: “The Student Awards 2021 was a fitting celebration of our students’ fantastic achievements over the course of this year. They have shown resilience, determination and hard work to achieve their goals and deserve all the success that is heading their way.

“The achievements of both our finalists tonight and also every student who has taken positive steps forward in reaching their aspirational goals would be truly phenomenal had they been achieved in normal circumstances. But what makes them even more remarkable is that they were achieved while facing incredible challenges and it really is important that we do justice to the scale of these accomplishments by putting them into the context of a global pandemic where they faced unprecedented challenges.

“The reasons my colleagues gave for nominating their students filled me with immense pride. They are a credit to our College and we wish them all the very best for the future. We can’t wait to hear about the amazing things they will go on to achieve.”

The full list of winners is:

  • Industry Excellence Award – Patrik Kancsar (The Manchester College)
  • Rising Star Award – Farhan Khan (The Manchester College)
  • Greatest Achiever Award – Jeneve Hines-Braham (The Manchester College)
  • Most Inspiring Award – Jamie-Louise Lucas (UCEN Manchester)
  • Student of the Year – Patrik Kancsar
                                           Jamie-Louise Lucas
                                           Jeneve Hines-Braham

