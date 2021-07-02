 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Roadmap to better in a radically altered post pandemic workplace

Details
Hits: 133
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Better Manager’s Roadmap: Reflect, Reskill, Rebuild

@cmi_managers launch Better Manager’s Roadmap: Reflect, Reskill, Rebuild

World leaders and influencers have found a new mantra to get excited about. 

The words 'Build Back Better' seem to have become contagious, being uttered by everyone from Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau to Jacinda Arden and Joe Biden. However, trendy buzzwords and catchphrases parroted by the powerful can rapidly become tiresome, unless they’re backed up by real action. And that action needs to bring tangible improvements to the lives of the many and not just the few.

Most of us will spend around a third of our lives working, and with the unprecedented Government imposed lockdowns since March 2020, there have been some radical changes to the way we work. From juggling back-to-back video calls and homeschooling to overcoming dodgy wi-fi connections and isolation, the way we work has been turned upside down and put through the mangle. Conversations at the water cooler have been replaced with bosses commenting on your choice of interior design. However while many may have missed their morning beverage from a favourite cafe, workplace banter and after work drinks, others have enjoyed the increased flexibility that enforced homeworking has brought. 

As we emerge from lockdown and large numbers of people prepare to return to the workplace, managers may be wondering how on earth they can manage their teams now the old workplace conventions have been shattered.

At the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), we’ve produced the Better Managers Roadmap. It’s a free resource designed for you, the manager. We’ve taken the hard learned lessons gleaned from our community during these turbulent times to help employers navigate the return to the workplace successfully. Covid-19 may have broken the workplace moulds but in the Better Managers Roadmap we give you hacks on how to build it back in a better way.

Our Roadmap explores topics such as hybrid working, wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, future skills and culture in the post lockdown landscape.  

The research we’ve done to inform the Roadmap uncovered major new complexities around work and management. Things we found included discovering a breakdown of trust in both employers and government regarding workplace safety. We also found a desire for hybrid working, with many saying they’d quit their job if forced to return to the workplace full-time.

It’s also crucial that the views of employees and the lessons of lockdown aren’t ignored or forgotten in a stampede back to places of work. Managers must talk to their teams, build trust and respect their views and concerns on returning. Employers, meanwhile, need to develop flexible, inclusive and tolerant ways of working.

Busy first month for restaurant with rooms employing six apprentices
Sector News
A high quality restaurant with rooms which is developing its own staff
Seetec Outsource offers young people in Manchester employment opportunities through traineeships
Sector News
@SeetecSkills: Traineeships can help to cut the risk of unemployment a
Mid Wales specialist gear company wins prestigious national award
Sector News
A Mid Wales engineering company, which has developed a multi-skilled a

Change is never easy and it’s our hope that the Better Managers Roadmap will make our working lives less fraught post lockdown. 

Daisy Hooper, Head of Policy at Chartered Management Institute (CMI) 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Busy first month for restaurant with rooms employing six apprentices
Sector News
A high quality restaurant with rooms which is developing its own staff
Seetec Outsource offers young people in Manchester employment opportunities through traineeships
Sector News
@SeetecSkills: Traineeships can help to cut the risk of unemployment a
Mid Wales specialist gear company wins prestigious national award
Sector News
A Mid Wales engineering company, which has developed a multi-skilled a
Wales apprenticeship award for bereavement services officer Bethany
Sector News
Apprentice bereavement services officer Bethany Mason has won a presti
Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme celebrates national award
Sector News
The success of a pioneering Apprenticeship Programme that is breathing
Ofsted praise for expert Teesside trainers
Sector News
INSPECTORS have praised expert staff at training provider TTE (@TTETra
Natalie named Wales’ Higher Apprentice of the Year after career change
Sector News
Natalie Morgan’s life-changing decision to return to Wales to pursue
Organizations Must Reinvent Their Employee Value Proposition to Deliver a More Human Deal
Sector News
Providing Employees with a More Holistic Experience Increases Employee
Apprenticeship Programme secures national award for growing law firm
Sector News
Newport-based law firm Convey Law is an Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 20
National award for learner who moved from Africa to start a new life in Wales
Sector News
A teenager who has her sights on a teaching career after moving half w
Numbers add up for accountancy tutor Karen as she wins national award
Sector News
Karen Richards, who inspires and supports her accountancy learners to
Thibaud’s inspirational learning journey recognised with national award
Sector News
A young French man’s inspirational learning journey since arriving i

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive Video: What does the future of assessment and qualifications look like?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5843)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page