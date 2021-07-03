The top five hacks you need to know when it comes to maths

Whether it’s working out quantities of ingredients when cooking or looking after your finances, maths is essential to our daily lives. However, it’s not a subject that many find easy. In fact, 35% of children say it is the topic they find the hardest at school[1].

That is why the creators of Smartick, an innovative home learning platform, are sharing their top hacks to make life a little easier when it comes to maths – and they may also impress your friends too!

Multiplying by 6:

When you’re doing your 6 times table there is a simple way to work out the answer when you’re multiplying by even numbers.

The trick here is that the answer will end with the same number you’re multiplying by and the number in the ten’s place will be half the number in the one’s place.

For example: 6x8 = 48

Memorising pi:

It can be hard to remember what the longest number in the world is, but there is a really easy way to remember its first 7 digits. Simply count the number of letters in each word of this sentence:

“How I wish I could calculate pi.” = 3.141592

When you’re multiplying by 11

The 11 times table isn’t too difficult – until you start getting into double digit numbers. That’s when this easy 11 rule comes in handy.

First separate the two digits you’re wanting to multiply 11 by and then add them together. Then place that number in between the original two digits (however if this number is greater than 9, use the number in the one’s place and carry over the 10’s digit).

For example: 81x11 = 891

Or 93x11 = 1023 (9_3 but 9+3=12 so add the ten to the 9 = 1023)

Using your fingers

We know that our fingers can come in handy when it comes to addition, but they’re also great when it comes to our 9 times table.

To do this place both hands in front of you with your fingers and thumbs extended. To multiply 9 by a number, fold down that number finger, counting from the left.

For example, to work out 9x5, fold down your fifth finger and count the fingers left either side to get the answer. In this case it is 45.

To work out 9x7 fold down your seventh finger which will give you the answer of 63.

Impress with a maths trick

If you want to impress your friends with your maths skills, why not show them the 37 trick – where anything will have the answer of 37.

To do this choose a three-digit number with the same digits. For example, 444.

Add these digits together, so 4+4+4 = 12 and then divide the original number with this sum. 444/12 = 37. This works every time.

To help children (or adults!) brush up on their maths skills further, why not try Smartick? This online platform enables children aged four-to-14 to develop in the subject with bespoke online training especially designed to suit each individual’s needs and ability through its complex AI system. All it takes is just 15 minutes of learning a day. Following each session, a virtual world full of games and further learning is unlocked – which acts as a great incentive for children.

Javier Arroyo, Co-founder of Smartick, said:

“We developed the platform by working with education experts from around the world. Smartick helps kids solidify their maths foundation by identifying learning gaps and areas that need improvement. Only when they have mastered the focus area are they able to move on to the next step of learning.”

Javier added: “We believe that just 15 minutes is all it takes to keep children’s attention. Data also suggests this repetitive time frame is much more sustainable than say, a two-hour maths session once a week. And, by being rewarded by entering the virtual world it gives children the motivation to complete their learning each day.”

Each task has a focus including memory skills, critical thinking, logic, reasoning and problem solving.

[1] Research of 1,003 children aged between four and 14 and their parents carried out by Opinion Matters on behalf of Smartick