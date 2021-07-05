 
Gold Standard Construction Course Gets Learner Approval Despite Covid19 Challenges

Details
Derby based @DevelopTraining, which had to alter many of its courses due to the pandemic, has welcomed the first intake of clients on its gold standard construction course - with many employers receiving money back from the CITB Levy. 

Approved by the CITB and Build UK, the IOSH Safety, Health and Environment for Construction Site Managers has been a roaring success despite the raft of challenges posed by the pandemic, and it was conducted for the very first time using both virtual and in person sessions. 

Daryll Garavan, Utilities Training Manager at Develop Training, said: "Like many training companies, Develop Training had to adapt the majority of its courses to include virtual and in person learning. We trialled a mix of blended learning, but ultimately we have listened to our customers in order to retain the high quality training that we’re known for.  We decided to keep the course as an in-classroom practical based course moving forwards. 

"We are delighted at the success of this course and the level of learner feedback is fantastic.  The pandemic poses so many challenges for the construction industry, but we are happy to report that we have overcome them as a team."

IOSH’s globally-delivered Safety, Health and Environment for Construction Site Managers course provides essential knowledge for anyone who oversees or manages safety, health and environmental risks associated with construction activities.

The course aims to keep businesses healthy and safe, with an effective training programme, which claims to reduce the cost of accidents and illness by up to 40 per cent within the industry. 

Under the Industrial Training Act 1982, all construction industry employers and contractors must be assessed against the CITB Levy and a Levy return must be sent in each year.  Those who pay into the Levy can get up to £120 back per employee enrolled on the Develop Training Course. 

Latest figures released by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) show almost half of all construction accidents (47%) were from falls from height.

There were 40 fatal injuries in 2019/20, slightly up on the 5-year average of 37 per year. There were also 143 prosecutions with £8.3 million issued in fines, which averages over £60,000 per conviction.

Darryll Continued: "This course is not only the gold standard in teaching, it also offers money back for those paying into the Levy.  There really isn't a price that can be put on the health and safety of your workforce, and we encourage construction bosses to take this issue seriously" 

Emma Thomas, a learner on the course from Icosa Water said: "The Team at Develop are just fantastic and very knowledgeable.  I have really enjoyed this course and found it has been useful to my job. I would definitely recommend it to others within the industry."

Develop Training, part of the JTL Group, is one of the UK’s leading providers of compliance, technical and safety training. Based in Ascot Drive, Derby, it also has dedicated training centres in York, Romford, Swindon, Manchester, Linlithgow, in Scotland, and Lisburn, in Northern Ireland.

